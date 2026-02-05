Fact or fiction: An updated look at the 'Madden curse' with Barkley's 2025 season

Adam Schefter joins "SportsCenter" to break the news that the Eagles are hiring Sean Mannion as their offensive coordinator. (0:59)

For years, the "Madden curse" has loomed large over the iconic NFL video game franchise.

Legitimate superstition? Simply a myth? The ethos of the curse is simple: If an NFL player appears on the cover of Madden in the summer, the ensuing season is destined to come with a decrease in on-field production or a limiting injury. But has the alleged curse held up in recent years?

This year's cover athlete, Saquon Barkley, offers a less-than-rousing endorsement for either side of the argument. Barkley had a solid season, but it was a step back from his previous campaign, and the Philadelphia Eagles underperformed as a team.

Here's a look back at his season, and those of the 10 Madden cover stars that preceded him -- not including Madden 23, whose cover art featured the legendary coach -- to judge the curse's validity.

Madden 26 cover star: Saquon Barkley

The result: 2025 wasn't much of a "down year" statistically for Barkley, who still recorded over 1,400 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns -- but the star running back didn't match his supernova production from the season prior, and the defending champion Eagles lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round.

Madden 25 cover star: Christian McCaffrey

The cover star of Madden 25, Christian McCaffrey played in just four games this past season. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The result: Awarded with the Madden cover distinction after a career campaign that earned him Offensive Player of the Year honors, McCaffery struggled with injuries in 2024. The 49ers star played in just four games and was placed on injured reserve twice.

Madden 24 cover star: Josh Allen

The result: Allen's season after being featured on the cover proved to be something of a mixed bag. The Buffalo Bills signal-caller combined for 44 touchdowns on the ground and through the air. However, he threw a career-high 18 interceptions.

Madden 22 cover stars: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady

The result: The two stars sharing the cover each enjoyed strong seasons, though neither returned to the Super Bowl after squaring off against one another for the title the previous season. The 44-year-old Brady threw for 43 touchdowns, his highest total in over a decade. Mahomes wasn't too shabby, either, throwing for 37 TDs.

Madden 21 cover star: Lamar Jackson

The season after featuring on the cover of Madden 21 Lamar Jackson threw for 26 touchdown and rushed for over 1,000 yards. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The result: Jackson didn't reach the same heights as his 2019 campaign that earned him his first league MVP honor, but the Baltimore Ravens star still had an impressive campaign. He threw 26 touchdown passes and rushed for 1,005 yards.

Madden 20 cover star: Patrick Mahomes

The result: Mahomes' first nod as the game's cover star proved to be a wise choice. He followed up his 2018 MVP campaign with another strong season, eventually capping things off with the first Super Bowl title of his career.

Madden 19 cover star: Antonio Brown

The result: The release of Madden 19 preluded the final year of Brown's dominant prime with the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing his time in the Steel City with a flourish. The four-time All-Pro wideout posted his sixth consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards and a career-best 15 touchdowns.

Madden 18 cover star: Tom Brady

The result: The perennial Pro Bowler made for as safe of a cover selection as there could be, which he backed up with a strong 2017 campaign that included 4,500 yards passing and 32 touchdowns.

Madden 17 cover star: Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski spent multiple stints on injured reserve in the 2016-17 season after featuring on the cover of Madden 17 the summer prior. Al Pereira/Getty Images

The result: Another face of the New England Patriots dynasty, Gronkowski struggled with injury throughout the fall following the release of Madden 17, eventually ending his season on injured reserve. The legendary tight end earned a ring that season, however, as the Patriots came back to top the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Madden 16 cover star: Odell Beckham Jr.

The result: One of the most electrifying players of the 2010s, Beckham found himself on the cover of Madden after his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. He followed that up with another great season, catching 96 passes for 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Madden 15 cover star: Richard Sherman

The result: The Legion of Boom ringleader put forth a stellar campaign after earning cover honors, intercepting four passes en route to a third consecutive first-team All-Pro nod.