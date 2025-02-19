Open Extended Reactions

Season 6 of Madden NFL 25 is set to go live Wednesday afternoon, and EA Sports unveiled the details of this update just in time for a little pre-patch hype. After the planned morning server maintenance, Season 6 is coming in hot with a brand-new Field Pass as well as the NFL Honors RL2 and Roster Revolution RL5 promos for Ultimate Team.

Genki Force RL2 will be following on their heels on Feb. 20 with NFL Honors RL3 and Ultimate Legends planned to go live on Feb. 22 in a packed opening week for the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the players coming with Roster Revolution RL5:

The following players will be coming with NFL Honors RL2:

Joe Burrow (QB) -- 97 OVR

Saquon Barkley (HB) -- 97 OVR

Some legendary names will arrive as part of the Season 6 reward players:

Will Shields (RG) -- 98 OVR

Paul Krause (FS) -- 98 OVR

Emmitt Smith (HB) -- 98 OVR

Luke Kuechly (MLB) -- 98 OVR

Devin Hester (WR) -- 98 OVR

As usual, the players will start out at a lower OVR and can be upgraded over the course of the season by investing Upgrade Tokens from the Field Pass or the Ticket Store until they reach 98 OVR. All five athletes come with the coveted ability to equip any of the 32 NFL Team Chemistries, which has been heavily requested by the community.

Finally, here are the items available as free Season 6 Field Pass rewards:

Level 2: 70+ OVR Player

Level 3: Random Strategy Item

Level 4: Season Ticket x240

Level 5: Rare Option Pack

Level 6: 90 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack

Level 7: Season Ticket x240

Level 8: Coin x5,000

Level 9: Rare Option Pack

Level 10: 91 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token

Level 11: Coin x5,000

Level 12: Season Ticket x320

Level 13: Random Strategy Item

Level 14: Season Ticket x320

Level 15: Rare Option Pack

Level 16: 90 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack

Level 17: XP Token

Level 18: Coin x10,000

Level 19: Rare Option Pack

Level 20: 92 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token

Level 21: Coin x10,000

Level 22: Season Ticket x480

Level 23: Random Strategy Item

Level 24: Season Ticket x480

Level 25: Rare Option Pack

Level 26: 90 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack

Level 27: Season Ticket x600

Level 28: Coin x10,000

Level 29: Epic Option Pack

Level 30: 93 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token

Level 31: Coin x10,000

Level 32: Season Ticket x800

Level 33: Random Strategy Item

Level 34: Season Ticket x800

Level 35: Epic Option Pack

Level 36: 90 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack

Level 37: Season Ticket x800

Level 38: Coin x15,000

Level 39: Legendary Option Pack

Level 40: 94 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token

Level 41: Coin x10,000

Level 42: Epic Option Pack

Level 43: Legendary Strategy Item Fantasy Pack

Level 44: XP Token

Level 45: 95 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token

Madden NFL 25 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscribers can check out the game for free.