        <
        >

          Madden NFL 25 Season 6 details revealed

          Madden NFL 25 Season 6 brings a fresh slate of rewards and Ultimate Team promos. EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Feb 19, 2025, 03:09 PM

          Season 6 of Madden NFL 25 is set to go live Wednesday afternoon, and EA Sports unveiled the details of this update just in time for a little pre-patch hype. After the planned morning server maintenance, Season 6 is coming in hot with a brand-new Field Pass as well as the NFL Honors RL2 and Roster Revolution RL5 promos for Ultimate Team.

          Genki Force RL2 will be following on their heels on Feb. 20 with NFL Honors RL3 and Ultimate Legends planned to go live on Feb. 22 in a packed opening week for the upcoming season.

          Here's a look at the players coming with Roster Revolution RL5:

          The following players will be coming with NFL Honors RL2:

          Some legendary names will arrive as part of the Season 6 reward players:

          • Will Shields (RG) -- 98 OVR

          • Paul Krause (FS) -- 98 OVR

          • Emmitt Smith (HB) -- 98 OVR

          • Luke Kuechly (MLB) -- 98 OVR

          • Devin Hester (WR) -- 98 OVR

          As usual, the players will start out at a lower OVR and can be upgraded over the course of the season by investing Upgrade Tokens from the Field Pass or the Ticket Store until they reach 98 OVR. All five athletes come with the coveted ability to equip any of the 32 NFL Team Chemistries, which has been heavily requested by the community.

          Finally, here are the items available as free Season 6 Field Pass rewards:

          • Level 2: 70+ OVR Player

          • Level 3: Random Strategy Item

          • Level 4: Season Ticket x240

          • Level 5: Rare Option Pack

          • Level 6: 90 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack

          • Level 7: Season Ticket x240

          • Level 8: Coin x5,000

          • Level 9: Rare Option Pack

          • Level 10: 91 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token

          • Level 11: Coin x5,000

          • Level 12: Season Ticket x320

          • Level 13: Random Strategy Item

          • Level 14: Season Ticket x320

          • Level 15: Rare Option Pack

          • Level 16: 90 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack

          • Level 17: XP Token

          • Level 18: Coin x10,000

          • Level 19: Rare Option Pack

          • Level 20: 92 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token

          • Level 21: Coin x10,000

          • Level 22: Season Ticket x480

          • Level 23: Random Strategy Item

          • Level 24: Season Ticket x480

          • Level 25: Rare Option Pack

          • Level 26: 90 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack

          • Level 27: Season Ticket x600

          • Level 28: Coin x10,000

          • Level 29: Epic Option Pack

          • Level 30: 93 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token

          • Level 31: Coin x10,000

          • Level 32: Season Ticket x800

          • Level 33: Random Strategy Item

          • Level 34: Season Ticket x800

          • Level 35: Epic Option Pack

          • Level 36: 90 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack

          • Level 37: Season Ticket x800

          • Level 38: Coin x15,000

          • Level 39: Legendary Option Pack

          • Level 40: 94 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token

          • Level 41: Coin x10,000

          • Level 42: Epic Option Pack

          • Level 43: Legendary Strategy Item Fantasy Pack

          • Level 44: XP Token

          • Level 45: 95 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token

          Madden NFL 25 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscribers can check out the game for free.