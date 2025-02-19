Season 6 of Madden NFL 25 is set to go live Wednesday afternoon, and EA Sports unveiled the details of this update just in time for a little pre-patch hype. After the planned morning server maintenance, Season 6 is coming in hot with a brand-new Field Pass as well as the NFL Honors RL2 and Roster Revolution RL5 promos for Ultimate Team.
Genki Force RL2 will be following on their heels on Feb. 20 with NFL Honors RL3 and Ultimate Legends planned to go live on Feb. 22 in a packed opening week for the upcoming season.
Here's a look at the players coming with Roster Revolution RL5:
Jonathan Owens (SS) -- 93 OVR
Andre James (C) -- 93 OVR
Baron Browning (ROLB) -- 93 OVR
Cordell Volson (LG) -- 93 OVR
Denzel Ward (CB) -- 96 OVR
Travis Etienne Jr. (HB) -- 96 OVR
Shaq Thompson (MLB) -- 96 OVR
Hunter Henry (TE) -- 96 OVR
Jeffery Simmons (DT) -- 97 OVR
Tyron Smith (LT) -- 97 OVR
The following players will be coming with NFL Honors RL2:
Joe Burrow (QB) -- 97 OVR
Saquon Barkley (HB) -- 97 OVR
Some legendary names will arrive as part of the Season 6 reward players:
Will Shields (RG) -- 98 OVR
Paul Krause (FS) -- 98 OVR
Emmitt Smith (HB) -- 98 OVR
Luke Kuechly (MLB) -- 98 OVR
Devin Hester (WR) -- 98 OVR
As usual, the players will start out at a lower OVR and can be upgraded over the course of the season by investing Upgrade Tokens from the Field Pass or the Ticket Store until they reach 98 OVR. All five athletes come with the coveted ability to equip any of the 32 NFL Team Chemistries, which has been heavily requested by the community.
Finally, here are the items available as free Season 6 Field Pass rewards:
Level 2: 70+ OVR Player
Level 3: Random Strategy Item
Level 4: Season Ticket x240
Level 5: Rare Option Pack
Level 6: 90 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack
Level 7: Season Ticket x240
Level 8: Coin x5,000
Level 9: Rare Option Pack
Level 10: 91 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token
Level 11: Coin x5,000
Level 12: Season Ticket x320
Level 13: Random Strategy Item
Level 14: Season Ticket x320
Level 15: Rare Option Pack
Level 16: 90 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack
Level 17: XP Token
Level 18: Coin x10,000
Level 19: Rare Option Pack
Level 20: 92 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token
Level 21: Coin x10,000
Level 22: Season Ticket x480
Level 23: Random Strategy Item
Level 24: Season Ticket x480
Level 25: Rare Option Pack
Level 26: 90 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack
Level 27: Season Ticket x600
Level 28: Coin x10,000
Level 29: Epic Option Pack
Level 30: 93 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token
Level 31: Coin x10,000
Level 32: Season Ticket x800
Level 33: Random Strategy Item
Level 34: Season Ticket x800
Level 35: Epic Option Pack
Level 36: 90 OVR Season Player Fantasy Pack
Level 37: Season Ticket x800
Level 38: Coin x15,000
Level 39: Legendary Option Pack
Level 40: 94 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token
Level 41: Coin x10,000
Level 42: Epic Option Pack
Level 43: Legendary Strategy Item Fantasy Pack
Level 44: XP Token
Level 45: 95 OVR Season 6 Upgrade Token
Madden NFL 25 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscribers can check out the game for free.