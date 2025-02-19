Open Extended Reactions

Madden NFL 25 players have until Thursday to cast their vote for this series entry's Team of the Year, better known as TOTY. An annual tradition in any EA Sports title featuring the Ultimate Team mode, TOTY invites players to vote for their favorite athletes with the intention of creating the best possible squad the sport has to offer at the time.

The TOTY voting in Madden Ultimate Team started on Feb. 13 and will end Thursday, although the results of the contest won't be released immediately. The complete Team of the Year will be revealed on March 6. On the same date, the associated player items will be available in the game, allowing players to add them to their own teams.

Votes can be cast in three different categories, covering offense, defense and specialists. There are no write-in candidates for this competition -- players instead pick from an array of nominees determined by EA Sports. It's noteworthy that the developer always reserves the right to give its own input in regard to the voting results when it comes to TOTY, so the final squad's line-up will not necessarily represent public opinion entirely.

These players have been nominated on offense:

These players have been nominated on defense:

These players have been nominated as specialists:

Players can head to the official EA Sports website to get your votes in before the polls close.