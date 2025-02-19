Madden NFL 25 players have until Thursday to cast their vote for this series entry's Team of the Year, better known as TOTY. An annual tradition in any EA Sports title featuring the Ultimate Team mode, TOTY invites players to vote for their favorite athletes with the intention of creating the best possible squad the sport has to offer at the time.
The TOTY voting in Madden Ultimate Team started on Feb. 13 and will end Thursday, although the results of the contest won't be released immediately. The complete Team of the Year will be revealed on March 6. On the same date, the associated player items will be available in the game, allowing players to add them to their own teams.
Votes can be cast in three different categories, covering offense, defense and specialists. There are no write-in candidates for this competition -- players instead pick from an array of nominees determined by EA Sports. It's noteworthy that the developer always reserves the right to give its own input in regard to the voting results when it comes to TOTY, so the final squad's line-up will not necessarily represent public opinion entirely.
These players have been nominated on offense:
Josh Allen (Quarterback)
Lamar Jackson (Quarterback)
Joe Burrow (Quarterback)
Jahmyr Gibbs (Halfback)
Derrick Henry (Halfback)
Saquon Barkley (Halfback)
James Cook (Halfback)
Puka Nacua (Wide receiver)
A.J. Brown (Wide receiver)
Drake London (Wide receiver)
Ja'Marr Chase (Wide receiver)
Mike Evans (Wide receiver)
Justin Jefferson (Wide receiver)
Brock Bowers (Tight end)
Jonnu Smith (Tight end)
George Kittle (Tight end)
Trey McBride (Tight end)
Frank Ragnow (Center)
Creed Humphrey (Center)
Tyler Linderbaum (Center)
Quenton Nelson (Left guard)
Joe Thuney (Left guard)
Landon Dickerson (Left guard)
Chris Lindstrom (Right guard)
Quinn Meinerz (Right guard)
Kevin Dotson (Right guard)
Jordan Mailata (Left tackle)
Tristan Wirfs (Left tackle)
Terron Armstead (Left tackle)
Penei Sewell (Right tackle)
Zach Tom (Right tackle)
Lane Johnson (Right tackle)
These players have been nominated on defense:
Pat Surtain II (Cornerback)
Cooper DeJean (Cornerback)
Marlon Humphrey (Cornerback)
Christian Gonzalez (Cornerback)
Trent McDuffie (Cornerback)
Derek Stingley Jr. (Cornerback)
Xavier McKinney (Free safety)
Jessie Bates III (Free safety)
Brandon Jones (Free safety)
Kerby Joseph (Strong safety)
Kyle Hamilton (Strong safety)
Reed Blankenship (Strong safety)
Bobby Wagner (Middle linebacker)
Eric Kendricks (Middle linebacker)
Jack Campbell (Middle linebacker)
Devin Lloyd (Middle linebacker)
Fred Warner (Middle linebacker)
Jamien Sherwood (Middle linebacker)
T.J. Watt (Left outside linebacker)
Nik Bonitto (Left outside linebacker)
Andrew Van Ginkel (Left outside linebacker)
Zack Baun (Left outside linebacker)
Khalil Mack (Right outside linebacker)
Alex Highsmith (Right outside linebacker)
Jonathan Greenard (Right outside linebacker)
Josh Hines-Allen (Right outside linebacker)
Cameron Heyward (Defensive tackle)
Poona Ford (Defensive tackle)
Chris Jones (Defensive tackle)
Leonard Williams (Defensive tackle)
Dexter Lawrence II (Defensive tackle)
DeForest Buckner (Defensive tackle)
Nick Bosa (Left Defensive end)
Micah Parsons (Left Defensive end)
Greg Rousseau (Left Defensive end)
Myles Garrett (Right Defensive end)
Trey Hendrickson (Right Defensive end)
Will Anderson Jr. (Right Defensive end)
These players have been nominated as specialists:
Brandon Aubrey (Kicker)
Chris Boswell (Kicker)
Jason Myers (Kicker)
Michael Dickson (Punter)
AJ Cole (Punter)
Logan Cooke (Punter)
De'Von Achane (Third down halfback)
Alvin Kamara (Third down halfback)
Rachaad White (Third down halfback)
Michael Burton (Fullback)
Patrick Ricard (Fullback)
Kyle Juszczyk (Fullback)
KaVontae Turpin (Kick returner)
Marvin Mims Jr. (Kick returner)
Malik Washington (Kick returner)
Nick Herbig (Rush defender)
Von Miller (Rush defender)
Chop Robinson (Rush defender)
Nico Collins (Slot wide receiver)
Malik Nabers (Slot wide receiver)
Amon-Ra St. Brown (Slot wide receiver)
Garrett Williams (Slot cornerback)
Byron Murphy Jr. (Slot cornerback)
Christian Benford(Slot cornerback)
Players can head to the official EA Sports website to get your votes in before the polls close.