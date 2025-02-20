Open Extended Reactions

The competition between EA Sports and 2K Games in the golf sim genre is reminiscent of their football sim clash in the 2000s, so fans are eager to see what 2K has to offer to counter EA Sports PGA Tour from 2023, which was generally well received by critics and fans.

Luckily, the wait is almost over: PGA Tour 2K25 will be released on Feb. 28 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, though specific editions of the game come with Advanced Access, meaning their owners will be able to start playing up to a week early.

Here's an overview of all available PGA Tour 2K25 editions and their contents.

PGA Tour 2K25 Standard Edition

Price: $69.99

Release: Feb. 28

PGA Tour 2K25 Deluxe Edition

Price: $99.99

Release: Feb. 21

The Starter Pack -- contains Evo Tool x1, Level-Up Tokens x5, Club Fittings x5, Ball Fittings x3, and VC x1,800

PGA Tour Legend Edition

Price: $119.99

Release: Feb. 21

The Starter Pack -- contains Evo Tool x1, Level-Up Tokens x5, Club Fittings x5, Ball Fittings x3, and VC x1,800

Sun Day Red Pack -- contains four cosmetic items and Tiger Woods' TaylorMade Driver Qi10

Malbon Bucket Ball Pack -- contains three Malbon cosmetic balls

PGA Tour 2K25 Member's Pass -- contains Clubhouse Pass Premium (Season 1 to 5) and the Clubhouse Gear Pack, which provides a new outfit every season

All three editions come with two pre-order bonuses, if purchased until Feb. 28:

Extra Butter x adidas Pack - contains playable character Chris McDonald and three cosmetic items

PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition

The Deluxe and Legend Edition come in with a third pre-order bonus that can only be claimed during the Advanced Access period from Feb. 21 to 27:

The Birdie Pack -- contains Titleist GT4 Driver, Titleist Golf Ball Cosmetic, FootJoy Premiere Series Shoes, and Umbrella Hat

All editions of the game are available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.