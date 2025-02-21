Open Extended Reactions

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 -- also known as Fortnite Lawless -- is finally here and it's time for the chaotic heists to get underway as the biggest Battle Royale game enters its next phase. This new season comes with all the trimmings you'd expect, including changes to the map, a brand new Battle Pass, and special crossover skins to spice up your locker.

We'll run you through the full Fortnite patch notes of everything new to the game in v34.00 so you can be well-prepared when dropping into your first match.

Map changes

Fortnite's map has a number of changes this season. Epic Games

It wouldn't be much of a heist season if there weren't new locations for you to infiltrate. Mostly on the eastern side of the island, the new places of interest include the seedy Crime City, the peaceful Outlaw Oasis, and the opulent Lonewolf Lair. The last location in that list is home to Fletcher Kane, one of this season's NPC bosses, and he'll drop some great loot if you can take him down.

New Battle Pass

As with every new season, a new Fortnite Battle Pass is here. It contains a lineup of original skins ranging from a woman with a traffic cone on her head to a human-sized pickle wearing a balaclava. Joining this lineup of colorful characters is Sub-Zero from the Mortal Kombat franchise, with his attire based on his Mortal Kombat 3 appearance. The Battle Pass can be purchased for 1,000 V-Bucks or as a part of Fortnite Crew, which costs $9.99 a month.

Midas Secret Skin

Midas makes an appearance as this season's Secret Skin. Epic Games

Separate from the Battle Pass is this season's secret skin, which will unlock on March 11. This is usually a crossover skin, but this time around it's instead a new version of Midas -- one of Fortnite's most popular original characters. This outlaw version of the golden man sees him look more disheveled than usual, with long messy hair and a tank top instead of his typical high-class attire.

Dill Coin

Fortnite seems to be dipping its toes into satire this season, as they've added a new type of in-game currency that you can earn during matches. Dill Coin is a parody of cryptocurrencies that you can loot from vaults and only spend on Black Markets to get great weapons and items. Unlike Gold Bars, this currency resets at the end of each match, so you can't horde it for too long.

Cowboy Bebop skins

Players will have access to Faye Valentine or Spike Spiegel skins this season. Epic Games

Fortnite is always revealing new crossovers and the first one hitting the item shop this season is from popular anime Cowboy Bebop. Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine will be available in the item shop from February 28, with a set of Cowboy Bebop quests launching on March 1, which can earn you a few more rewards themed around the show.

New weapons and items

Finally, it wouldn't be a new season without a whole host of new toys to play with, and this season doesn't disappoint, adding the following weapons and items:

Plasma Burst Laser

Thermite

Rocket Drill

Falcon Eye Sniper

Collateral Damage Assault Rifle

Outlaw Shotgun

Pump & Dump Shotgun

The Kneecapper

Port-A-Cover

Pulse Scanner

Med-Mist Grenade

Gold Splash

Sub-Zero's Kombat Kit

Not all of these will be available from day one, but you can expect to see them in the next couple of updates during the season.