Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports and Nintendo have teamed up to present gamers with a limited-time opportunity to try out EA Sports FC 25 for free on Nintendo Switch.

Anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can download and play the latest entry in the iconic soccer sim franchise until March 3 at 2:59am EST.

Aside from joining the fun on the pitch and diving into the world of FC Ultimate Team -- FUT for short -- NSO members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Coins from participating in this trial. Platinum Coins can be exchanged for specific rewards on the Nintendo eShop, so they are in effect a customer loyalty program providing users with some kickbacks for playing on Switch.

Nintendo recently announced that My Nintendo Gold Coins, which could be used to purchase digital content on the Nintendo eShop, will be discontinued in March 2025 -- and fans weren't happy about the news. Platinum Coins are not affected by these changes, but they still expire six months after their collection, so it's always best to use them quickly.

If you're planning on getting a Switch 2 and making it your main console for the years to come, this might also be the perfect opportunity to get used to playing EA FC on the handheld. EA's leadership has already announced that it will support the new console right from the start and the Switch 2 should easily be powerful enough to run all of the series' latest features, so users shouldn't miss out on any modern mechanics.