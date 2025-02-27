Pokémon fans celebrate their most important holiday every year on Feb. 27 -- Pokémon Day. Marking the popular franchise's birth, Pokémon Day is often used by The Pokémon Company for announcements and reveals, which in recent years have all been packed into the Pokémon Presents online show.
Pokémon Day 2025 had no shortage of news, bringing tidings about the highly anticipated Pokémon Legends Z-A, the next iteration of the Pokémon Legends spin-off series. The game takes place in Lumiose, a city in the Kalos Region. Though no release date has been announced, The Pokémon Company revealed that the title will be coming out in "late 2025" and showed off the game's three starter Pokémon: Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile.
Legends Z-A will feature a new combat style for Pokémon games, which continues the innovative streak of this spin-off series. Players can actively move their character and their Pokémon around, dodging incoming attacks. The catching system from Arceus and Scarlet & Violet is back, allowing players to easily net Pokémon in the open world, even without fighting them first -- though weakening stronger Pokémon to enhance your odds of catching them is recommended. Z-A will also feature Mega Evolutions, as many fans had expected.
More of a surprise than the Z-A reveals was the announcement of Pokémon Champions, a multiplayer game for Switch, iOS, and Android. It will focus on Pokémon battles and can be connected to Pokémon HOME, allowing players to use the monsters they've stored there. Champions has no release window as of yet.
Here's a full round-up of all Pokémon Day announcements:
Season 2 of Pokémon Concierge is set to arrive on Netflix in September 2025. Episodes 1 to 4 of Season 1 are available for free on the Pokémon YouTube channel until March 9, 2025.
A new Pokémon GO promo code (GOTOURUNOVA) is available for redemption as GO Tour: Unova is coming up.
Pokémon Masters EX is celebrating five and a half years of the game with a log-in bonus of 3,000 Gems.
Pokémon Café Remix is adding brand-new Pokémon as well as costumed versions of existing Pokémon.
Pokémon Sleep is getting a Cresselia vs. Darkrai event soon.
A new Pokémon UNITE gift code (POKEDAY) is available for redemption. Suicune, Alolan Raichu, and Alcremie are joining the game over the coming months. Original arena Remoat Stadium is returning with new visuals and mechanics.
A new Pokémon TCG Pocket Set called Triumphant Light will be released on Feb. 28. The Timed Booster Pack contains Arceus ex, among other new cards.
Pokémon TCG will receive Mega Evolutions in 2025, including Mega ex cards.
New Pokémon Scarlet & Violet codes (SB00KC0VER and VB00KC0VER) are available for redemption. Outbreak Events featuring red, green, and blue Pokémon with boosted Shiny odds are scheduled for the coming month alongside more Tera Raid Battles.
The Pokémon Company is adding Latin American Spanish to its supported languages for upcoming games and products.