WWE 2K25's full roster has been revealed and while there are a bunch of pleasant surprises both in terms of up-and-coming NXT wrestlers and legends from years past, there are still plenty of superstars that we hope make the game's roster. Thankfully, we still have that chance, as 2K releases five DLC packs every year containing a variety of new wrestlers for the game.

It'll be a little while yet before those are revealed, so we've put together a wishlist for who we want to see included in the WWE 2K25 DLC lineup.

Giulia

Giulia has made a name for herself in the star-studded NXT women's division. WWE

Giulia signed with WWE in the summer of 2024 but didn't make her first TV appearance until September, which was too late to put her in the game, but makes her a pretty safe bet for DLC. She quickly became one of the most popular competitors in the already stacked NXT women's division, dethroning Roxanne Perez as the NXT Women's Champion at the start of 2025.

Motor City Machine Guns

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are the new faces of WWE's tag team scene. WWE

Also in the "debuted too late" club are Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, also known as the "Motor City Machine Guns." They made a name for themselves in TNA, but as their contracts came up late last year, it was pretty clear they were WWE-bound. Like Giulia, they debuted on Smackdown in September 2024, almost immediately became the WWE Tag Team Champions, and have been a prominent TV act ever since. Given how long they've been around, they're another sure-fire DLC addition.

Goldberg

Goldberg's retirement match would be a great time to add him to 2K25. WWE

Goldberg made just as many fans as he did haters when he returned to WWE in 2016. After taking a few years away from wrestling, Goldberg is set to have his retirement match in a WWE ring later this year. Adding him in a DLC around that time would be appropriate.

Jordynne Grace

Jordynne Grace was one of the big additions from the WWE/TNA merger. WWE

While the collaboration deal between WWE and TNA likely went through too late for TNA wrestlers to be featured in this year's DLC, there is one person who just might make the cut. The former TNA Knockout's Champion, Jordynne Grace left TNA and signed with WWE at the start of 2025, debuting at NXT Vengeance Day in February. This is admittedly pretty late for the 2K dev team to set about putting her in the game, but they've pulled off some surprising miracles before.

Stephanie Vaquer

It seems like it's only a matter of time before Stephanie Vaquer makes the 2K25 roster. WWE

It's never been more true that the NXT women's division is by far the most stacked in Western wrestling right now, and that image has been helped by several big acquisitions in 2024. We've already talked about a couple of them, but Stephanie Vaquer was one of the first huge names to sign with the developmental brand. Like Giulia, a September debut was too late to make the main roster, but we're confident the North American Women's Champion won't be missing for long.

Penta

Penta is one of WWE's most exciting rising stars. WWE

Arguably the top name on everyone's lips for WWE 2K25's DLC, it's still unsure if Penta will qualify this year. One of the biggest names to transition from AEW to WWE, Penta debuted on Raw in January 2025 and quickly captured the hearts of fans with his cool presentation and fantastic in-ring style that blends Lucha Libre with a variety of other disciplines. Like Jordynne Grace, his late debut is a hurdle to getting him in the game. As one of the hottest new stars in WWE, however, 2K is well aware of how big of an addition Penta would be.

Jesse "The Body" Ventura

It might be time for "The Body" to make his WWE 2K debut as a playable character. WWE

In the surprisingly long list of wrestlers who went on to become successful politicians, there are perhaps none more famous than Jesse Ventura. He wrestled through the 1970s and '80s under a persona based on Billy Graham and saw great success before eventually becoming a host and commentator in the then-WWF during the late '80s and into the '90s.

Despite all his great accomplishments, he's never appeared in a WWE video game and it seemed like he never would. However, after an extended absence from the wrestling scene, he returned to WWE in 2024 as a recurring guest commentator for their Saturday Night Main Event series of shows, so getting him in WWE 2K25 would be a great capper for his return.

Zaria

Zaria's bruising approach could make for a unique playstyle. WWE

Zaria isn't as established a wrestler as Giulia, Grace, or Vaquer, but there was still a lot of hype behind her when she debuted on the gold brand in October last year. Her heavy-handed bruiser style makes her a standout in NXT's more fast-paced division and while she's still finding her feet at the moment, she's sure to make a big impact very soon.

Brian Pillman

Letting fans play as Brian Pillman would be a great tribute to the late wrestler. WWE

A beloved wrestler who made a name for himself in ECW, WWE and WCW in the 1990s, Pillman was lauded for his unique character and promo style that often blurred the line between reality and fiction in a way wrestling rarely did at that time. He died in 1997, but he's been fondly remembered by fans ever since. He hasn't been featured in a WWE game since WWE 2K17, but given that his son, Lexis King, is making his series debut in 2K25, it would make sense for his father to join him.

The Bella Twins

Nikki and Brie Bella would be fantastic additions to WWE 2K25's roster. WWE

One of the few hints we've received from 2K about this year's DLC lineup is that "some female legends" will be included. Speculation is wild about who this could be, with names like Victoria and Torrie Wilson being thrown around, but The Bella Twins are top of the list. Dominating WWE's women's division in the early 2010s, fans have come to enjoy their work a lot more -- for proof of that, just look at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where Nikki Bella made a surprise return to a huge reaction from the live crowd. If you're looking for female legends to include in WWE 2K25, then Nikki and Brie Bella are the first people you should call upon.