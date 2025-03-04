Open Extended Reactions

There have been signs and portents, but now things are official: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is real and has a release date, targeting a launch on July 11, 2025. The game will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It'll also come to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Impatient fans can pre-order the game to gain access to a demo version planned for a June release, while the Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions of the game include Advanced Access starting on July 8, 2025.

Like its predecessor, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is a collection of two remakes. These offer refreshed versions of classic content from the 2000s and spice things up with additions such as new skaters, tricks, and soundtracks. The upcoming release will also introduce new parks -- something that hasn't happened in the franchise for over a decade.

The title will feature cross-platform online multiplayer modes for up to eight players and have a line-up of skaters that includes Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Kareem Campbell, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg, Bob Burnquist, Rayssa Leal, Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright, and Yuto Horigome. In one of the series' best traditions, some secret content can only be unlocked through gameplay, so a few surprises are waiting for players.

Iron Galaxy Studios took over the mantle from Vicarious Visions for the project, working together with Hawk and Activision to reach the same level of quality as the acclaimed predecessor.

Activision is now accepting pre-orders for the game, which will be available in three editions -- Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector's. Purchasing any edition ahead of release guarantees access to the demo (only on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S) and Wireframe Tony Shader at launch.

The Digital Deluxe Edition also comes with exclusive content, such as the Doom Slayer and Revenant characters, in-game skate decks, cosmetic items for character creation, and other goodies. The Collector's Edition adds a full-size Birdhouse skateboard deck with a printed autograph from Hawk.