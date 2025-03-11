Open Extended Reactions

Fishing is an activity that seems alluringe, but not every person interested in the hobby has the opportunity to pursue it -- or wants to endure its messier aspects. If the romance and serenity of fishing are what draws you to it from time to time, then video games might be the perfect environment to answer that call. And while there are a lot of fishing simulators out there, some of which are really realistic, the atmosphere and general vibes of the sport are also present in fishing minigames.

Everyone loves a good fishing minigame, so it's no surprise that many great titles feature one -- in fact, there are hundreds of such minigames out there, so let's take a look and check which ones are worth your valuable time.

Genshin Impact

In a way, fishing is where everything began for Genshin Impact. In the game's storyline, the protagonist fished their trusty travel companion Paimon out of the water while attempting to catch dinner, kicking off their remarkable journey together. The actual fishing minigame was added to the open-world RPG as part of an update after launch and is fairly simple.

Players find a fishing spot, choose the correct bait for the species of fish they spotted and then cast their lines, waiting for a bite. Then they attempt to reel it back on land, applying only the necessary amount of force to stay within a projected area of the fishing gauge until the catch is exhausted. What's great about fishing in Genshin Impact is that it allows you to work towards some valuable rewards, such as exclusive weapons and aquarium displays for your personal housing, and that it's the perfect excuse to spend more time relaxing in some of the most picturesque spots of Teyvat, retreading some of your earliest steps in this world and inducing a generous portion of nostalgia.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fishing in Animal Crossing goes beyond merely passing the time -- it's a way of life. Seriously, there are players who do literally nothing but catch fish, and they kind of have a point, although the minigame itself is quite basic: You find a dark spot in the water, cast your line and time your button presses to catch.

It's the aftermath that's interesting. You can either donate the fish to the museum to create a display, sell them for cash, or set them up in tanks around your island, adding to its overall flair. There are even quarterly fishing competitions, which can net players a cash injection and other neat rewards.

Far Cry 6

Leading a violent revolution and fending off assassination attempts is pretty tiring, so the least you can do for yourself is to get some quality relaxation time in. Sure, there's a corrupt despot to topple, a bloody civil war is raging around you and the fate of an entire nation is in your hands... but there are barracuda to catch, and they won't land in a bucket of ice out of their own volition. The stark contrast between what's happening in the game and the tranquility of the fishing experience is one of the charms of this particular example.