EA Sports has published a major seasonal update for EA Sports FC 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, which brings several gameplay changes, bug fixes, and a stripped down free-to-play version of the title.

Called FC 25 Showcase, this free-to-play edition of the game is available on all platforms aside from Switch and contains a rotating selection of content from the full title. Kick Off, Club Rush, and Learn To Play will be available as game modes featuring teams from Germany's Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga. This first rotation will end on Apr. 2.

FC 25 Showcase will feature crossplay on all available platforms. Players on the free version can play the included modes with owners of the full game. Showcase can easily be upgraded to the complete game as well, with any in-game progress being carried over.

This addition comes alongside Title Update 10 for EA FC 25, which features several gameplay overhauls and other content.

To address some community feedback around shooting, EA has introduced the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle, which improves shot accuracy, ball travel speed, and player response time. According to the developers' commentary, this will "enable you to more consistently perform precise shots taken with a short press of the shooting input."

Balancing changes have been made to fully powered Precision Lob Passes, which had their accuracy reduced, and clearance headers, which have been made more precise. In terms of gameplay fixes, the developers addressed issues with AI defenders not pressing ball carriers and incorrect goalkeeper save animations occurring in certain situations.

Giving the patch its name -- Legends Return -- are its Football Ultimate Team (FUT) additions. Iconic AS Roma trio Seydou Doumbia, Victor Ibarbo, and Gervinho will make their way into the game in the form of Streets Won't Forget cards on Mar. 14. They can be unlocked via Objectives and Evolutions. Furthermore, FUT Birthday Hero versions of these players will make their way into FUT packs.

German soccer icon Franz Beckenbauer -- known at home as Der Kaiser (The Emperor) -- will become available as an Icon card on Mar. 21 as part of the UEFA Dreamchasers campaign. On Apr. 4, the FUT Immortals campaign will bring another version of the legendary players into the game.

EA also announced that it was looking to introduce Super Sub Players in the near future. This type of item will have full Chemistry and improved Role Familiarity if they get sent onto the field during the second half of a match.

This season also features the addition of Canada's women's national team, the return of the classic team to Kick Off, an increased clubs level cap and new facilities, and updates to the Career Mode UI and Player Career Icon selection. Some visual updates and new superfans during pre-match screens round out Title Update 10.