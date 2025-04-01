Open Extended Reactions

It's a good time for fans of crossovers between the worlds of sports and video games. After Cristiano Ronaldo was revealed to be joining Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as a full-blown fighting game character, popular mobile game Clash of Clans has the next exciting collaboration in store. Developer Supercell is bringing several stars from WWE into the title throughout April 2025 alongside themed environments, gameplay events, and cosmetics.

Leading the pack will be the Grand Warden, a character inspired by The Undertaker, and the Barbarian King, inspired by Cody Rhodes. Rhodes is an avid Clash of Clans player, having enjoyed it for nearly a decade and ranking among the top 10% of players worldwide under his nickname, OverlordRhodes.

In addition, the following athletes have inspired upcoming characters in the game:

Rhea Ripley: Archer Queen

Bianca Belair: Royal Champion

Rey Mysterio: Minion Prince

Kane: P.E.K.K.A

Becky Lynch: Valkyrie

Jey Uso: Thrower

"I've spent years building my legacy in WWE, but it's time for fans to know where I've landed most of my victories, in Clash of Clans," Rhodes commented. "As OverlordRhodes, I don't defend, I conquer. Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. This isn't about playing fair in the ring, it's about ruling the battlefield. Just like at WrestleMania 41, I'm stepping in with one goal -- absolute victory. I've waited a long time for this moment, and now that I've arrived, there's no stopping me."

Supercell's Sara Bach explained that the developer was the first to reach out to WWE for this collaboration after finding out that Rhodes and some of his colleagues are big fans of the title.

The collaboration is not a one-way-street. On top of the athletes coming into the game, Wrestlemania 41 will feature a Clash of Clans-themed match -- a first in the event's history.

Players can dive into the collaboration's content starting on April 1.