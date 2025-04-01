Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has revealed the content players can expect to find in the the next season of Madden NFL 25 over the coming weeks. Called Franchise Heroes, Season 7 draws its focus around "legendary NFL players who carried their team on their back, season after season."

Five such players will be available to claim and upgrade in the Season 7 Field Pass:

Antonio Gates

Adrian Peterson

Bruce Matthews

James Harrison

Aidan Hutchinson

All of them can be obtained from 92 OVR BND S7 Fantasy Packs, which themselves are found in the GIC Welcome Pack or on the Season 7 Reward Track. Starting out with 92 OVR, all five athletes can be upgraded to 99 OVR via Upgrade Tokens. These items come with All-Team Chemistry already equipped and will therefore fit neatly into any of your squads.

In terms of Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) programs, Season 7 is nothing to scoff at. All-Star Athletes delivers player items that can be upgraded up to 98 OVR, celebrating stars "whose athletic ability transcends the sport." In short: expect names who made it big in sports other than football.

An Easter event is on the horizon as well: Sugar Rush allows players to earn Karrots and Eggs by completing challenges and objectives -- and those Eggs will hatch on April 20, showing players all the surprises inside.

Excited for the NFL Draft 2025? So is Madden, naturally. The MUT program will focus on past and present rookies, allowing players to choose an upgradeable player and then embark on a journey inspired by their early career, completing objectives along the way. During Draft Night, specific in-game sets will become available based on the selections.

Finally, AANHPI Heritage returns with up to five upgradeable player items being up for grabs to celebrate the careers of players of Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Island descent.