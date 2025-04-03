Open Extended Reactions

Following its release on PC and PS5 in late 2024, Tower Studios' Sociable Soccer 25 is finally making its way to PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on Apr. 3.

An arcade-inspired soccer title focusing on couch co-op and PvE matches, its development was helmed by Jon Hare, the leading mind behind the iconic Sensible Soccer series from the 1990s. Though Sociable Soccer can't match EA Sports FC in terms of integrated licenses, the game is home to over 13,000 licensed athletes from FIFPRO. Unlike most other sports games, the title doesn't include any monetization aside from its purchase price, so all content can be unlocked by playing, including all those authentic soccer stars.

Fans owning the predecessor, Sociable Soccer 24, on Nintendo Switch get the best deal of all: They receive a free upgrade to the new game.

Gameplay-wise, the title is a more kid-friendly version of the likes of EA FC and very easy to pick up for anyone unfamiliar with video games. It features couch co-op matches, PvE modes and online leagues with various stages of competitiveness. While its visuals aren't exactly a match for those of its genre counterparts from EA Sports and Konami, but given the arcadey nature of the game, the graphics fit perfectly into the formula of what it's trying to do.