Open Extended Reactions

2K Games has unveiled the latest content update for NBA 2K25, which features Tracy McGrady as its headliner. Drafted in 1997 by the Toronto Raptors, his offensive prowess eventually made him a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame -- and now his scoring power is at players' disposal.

T-Mac is leaving his footprints all over Season 6's unlockable content. Among other things, players can grab a McGrady Toronto Raptors jersey to complement MyPlayer outfits and add a Pink Diamond rarity Coach McGrady item to their MyTeam.

In the new MT Signature Challenge, players are tasked to score 13 points in 33 seconds with a single athlete during a match in reference to one of McGrady's finest moments, netting them a Hall of Fame Deadeye Badge and 2,500 MTP.

Starting on Apr. 4, the Fan Favorites promo brings a 100 OVR McGrady to MyTeam along with a 100 OVR Penny Hardaway, 99 OVR versions of Jeremy Lin, Bol Bol, Danny Granger, and Tim Thomas, and over 15 other athletes.

Speaking of MyTeam, several potent players are once again unlockable via the Season Pass:

Luka Doncic (Diamond)

Robert Williams III (Pink Diamond)

Rafer Alston (Galaxy Opal)

Grant Hill (Dark Matter)

Tim Duncan (100 OVR)

Doncic can be upgraded to Pink Diamond by completing some objectives, bolstering his stats on the court.

Players purchasing the Pro Pass can look forward to accessing a Dark Matter version of John Wall for their squads immediately, bringing a mighty reinforcement into their roster.

As usual, the content update brings fresh additions to the game's soundtrack free of charge, including one exclusive song from Doechii only available in the game:

"All That feat. Jason Martin & Thirsty P" by Ab Soul

"NISSAN ALTIMA" by Doechii

"Eastside (with Kal Banx)" by Jay Rock

"Blasphemy" by Ray Vaughn

"30 For 30" by SZA & Kendrick Lamar

"Man of The Year" by ScHoolboy Q

"Hood Gone Love It feat. Kendrick Lamar" by Jay Rock

"RIP Young" by Isaiah Rashad

"GTFO feat. ****Fetish" by Doechii

"Low" by SZA

"Yeern 101" by ScHoolboy Q

"Mop It Up" by Doechii

"Still That Way feat. Bongo ByTheWay" by Jay Rock

Season 6 content will be available until May 16, after which time it will expire, so players should ensure that they've claimed whichever rewards they want to keep before that time.