EA Sports is honoring the best players of the 2024-25 NHL season with NHL 25's Team of the Season (TOTS) program. Whereas Team of the Year (TOTY) has a clear cut-off point and looks at players' performances throughout an entire calendar year, TOTS takes the performances during the current season into consideration and leaves everything else by the wayside.

TOTS will be revealed across three weeks -- and the first reveal is already underway with six stars stepping under the spotlight:

MacKinnon, Kucherov, and Draisaitl, are the current scoring leaders in the NHL. Makar leads defensemen in scoring, and Werenski is second among blueliners. Hellebuyck stands tall among NHL goaltenders, leading in wins, save percentage and goals-against average.

MacKinnon, Kucherov, Makar, and Hellebuyck were already included in TOTY, allowing them to join the illustrious club of players being honored in both programs.

Alongside TOTS, EA Sports joined in on congratulating Alex Ovechkin on his record-breaking 895th career goal by going deep into its archives and pulling an amazing stat: From NHL 07 to NHL 25, players of the series used Ovechkin to score an estimated 216,347,405 goals. There's likely to be a good deal of extrapolation involved here, but the fact that Ovechkin could even be expected to score goals over such a long period of time is saying a whole lot.