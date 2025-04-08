Open Extended Reactions

The Football Ultimate Team Immortals program has started in EA Sports FC 25, bringing not only a roster full of legendary players, but also introducing a brand-new Evolution type that'll certainly make things interesting.

Players can designate any of their central midfielders with an OVR of 85 or below to "Become Immortal" and then upgrade them by completing objectives in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals and Champs modes. The chosen athlete will benefit from a variety of stat upgrades as well as abilities that can be unlocked through exclusive Evolution Consumables. Players can improve this item up to 92 OVR and equip them with two PlayStyle+ abilities. In addition, their card will feature a cosmetic upgrade that sets them apart from the pack and receive Hero Chemistry.

What's more, the event's second week -- slated to start on April 11 -- allows players to get a third PlayStyle+ on their newly-minted FUT Immortal, who can then be improved up to 94 OVR and receive Icon Chemistry.

The full list of FUT Immortals Icons is as follows:

Franz Beckenbauer -- Germany (96 OVR)

Ronaldo -- Brazil (96 OVR)

Thierry Henry -- France (95 OVR)

Nadine Angerer -- Germany (95 OVR)

Christian Bale -- Wales (94 OVR)

Laurent Blanc -- France (94 OVR)

Gianfranco Zola -- Italy (93 OVR)

Steven Gerrard -- England (93 OVR)

Javier Zanetti -- Argentina (93 OVR)

Gianluca Zambrotta -- Italy (93 OVR)

Pavel Nedved -- Czechia (89 OVR)

Furthermore, four FUT Immortals Heroes are currently available:

David Ginola -- Premier League (94 OVR)

Sonia Bompastor -- Dames Ligue 1 (92 OVR)

Aleksandr Mostovoi -- La Liga (90 OVR)

Al Jaber -- Saudi League (90 OVR)

In addition to the Icons and Heroes above, Junior Icon versions of Angerer, Bale, Blanc, Zanetti and Zola have been added to the game, representing earlier stages in their careers.