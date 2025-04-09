Open Extended Reactions

Hockey fans might have good memories of Oddshot Games' Slapshot: Rebound and it seems soccer is the next sport getting the Belgian studio's attention in the form of Strikers Club. It's a free-to-play multiplayer title available on PC via Steam, anticipating to launch "soon."

Oddshot is targeting the competitive segment with the game and wants to set itself apart from the fray of more arcadey sports games with its physics-based gameplay. Strikers Club has players step into the shoes of a single athlete instead of giving them control of an entire squad, so teamwork will be vital alongside mastering the controls.

"You can't get away with button-mashing in Strikers Club," the official description states. "With a focus on skilled gameplay, every second and every move counts. Dribble the ball to move around the field, maintain control over your direction and speed, outplay opponents and set up shots, or pass to your teammates to run a play. When kicking, use your camera to aim your shot, and utilize skill moves to dodge around other players with flair. If fighting for your life up and down the field isn't for you, you can try goalie mode, unlocking specific goalie mechanics when you're in position to defend your goal."

Strikers Club will be compatible with controllers along with mouse and keyboard. Players will be able to create their own clubs or join a team with club vs. club matches being in the works as a future feature.

Aside from competitive matches, players can join custom 1v1s on a smaller field or 11v11 games. There will be plenty of customization options for players to upgrade their athlete so they stand out on the pitch.