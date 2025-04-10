Cristiano Ronaldo heads Team of the Week 30 in EA Sports FC 25

Open Extended Reactions

Portuguese soccer icon -- and newly minted fighting game character -- Cristiano Ronaldo netted his third Team of the Week (TOTW) nomination in EA Sports FC 25 as part of TOTW 30 thanks to a clutch performance against reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal. CR7 scored his 20th and 21st goals of the ongoing season to secure his club Al Nassr's 3-1 victory over Al Hilal -- a crucial win in Al Nassr's fight for the title, in which Al Hilal is a direct rival.

With Al Nassr's victory, the gap between the two teams -- currently ranked third and second in the league -- is down to a mere three points. Al Ittihad is still leading the rankings, with an advantage of five points over Al Hilal, but with eight match days to go there's still everything to play for.

Ronaldo didn't exactly receive the best rating of his career in EA FC 25, with his standard item showing a mere 86 OVR. Therefore, his third in-form card nets him an upgrade to 89 OVR, scratching at that prestigious 90 OVR mark. His Shooting stat has overcome that milestone with 91 points, ahead of 86 Dribbling and 85 Pace as his best attributes.

MLS had one of its standout performances featured in TOTW as well: Venezuelan striker Josef Martínez contributed three goals to San Jose Earthquakes' 6-1 victory over D.C. United -- an effort that earned him his very first TOTW appearance in EA FC 25. Since his regular card sports 72 OVR, his in-form item delivers a massive jump of 16 points to 88 OVR, all stats gaining in the double digits.

Find the full TOTW 30 line-up in EA Sports FC 25 below:

All players included in TOTW 30 will be available until April 16, when TOTW 31's line-up will replace them.