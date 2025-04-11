Open Extended Reactions

After years of false starts and endless delays, developer and publisher Level-5 has announced a firm release date for the highly anticipated soccer RPG Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. The game will be released on August 21, 2025 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is in the long-running Inazuma Eleven series, and was first announced as Inazuma Eleven Ares with a release date set for 2018. It was subsequently delayed in December 2018, with a new release window set for late 2019, but it also missed that release window, before being renamed to Inazuma Eleven: Great Road of Heroes.

It suffered more delays following the name change, with dates set for 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024, and was again renamed to its current title. The new August release date seems to be set in stone, but that too is a small delay from its last announced release date, which was originally set for June 2025.

The series is known for its arcade-style soccer gameplay and flashy, absurd finishing moves, both of which have been expanded upon in Victory Road. It also features online play, and will have a continuous online tournament system with regular events rolled out over multiple seasons.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road will have an extensive single-player story mode set 25 years after the events of the first game in the series. Players will compete in a series of soccer matches on their journey to become the top team in Japan, with fully voice acted cutscenes, full exploration of a large city and dozens of side quests.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game is newly announced, too, but it comes at a cost, as the previously announced iOS and Android versions have been removed from the game's list of release platforms. It's also no longer getting a physical release on any platform, despite having previously been announced for its console versions.

A price has not been announced for the Switch 2 version of the game, but the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game will cost $69.99 for the standard edition and $79.99 for the deluxe edition.