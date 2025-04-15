Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has released the second part of the ongoing FUT Immortals program in FC 25 and the squad's headliners could not be more illustrious. Brazilian soccer legend Pelé takes to the field as the team's crown jewel, as befits a three-time World Cup winner, Player of the Century, and world record holder for his goals per game ratio. He comes in with 97 OVR, sporting 97 in Shooting, 96 in Dribbling, 95 in Pace, and 93 in Passing.

Though the man who is credited with coining the phrase "the beautiful game" to describe soccer may be stealing the show, the second FUT Immortals team has space for other stars to shine -- among them U.S. soccer icon Mia Hamm. Hamm led the U.S. women's team to two gold medals at the Olympics and two World Cup victories, scoring 158 goals in 276 international matches. Her 96 OVR item houses a 96 in Shooting, a 95 in Pace, a 94 in Dribbling, and a 90 in Passing.

Fans of MLS can also rejoice at the addition of DaMarcus Beasley, who provides his Chemistry bonuses to all players in the league.

Find the full line-up for FUT Immortals Team 2 below:

Pelé -- Brazil (97 OVR)

Mia Hamm -- United States (96 OVR)

Eusébio -- Portugal (96 OVR)

Gianluigi Buffon -- Italy (95 OVR)

Lothar Matthäus -- Germany (94 OVR)

Zico -- Brazil (94 OVR)

Paolo Maldini -- Italy (94 OVR)

Jairzinho -- Brazil (93 OVR)

Camille Abily -- France (93 OVR)

Wayne Rooney -- England (93 OVR)

Kelly Smith -- England (93 OVR)

Alessandro Del Piero -- Italy (92 OVR)

Luis Hernández -- Mexico (91 OVR)

Similar to the previous squad, Team 2 contains a couple of Junior Icons that represent players in earlier stages of their career as well as FUT Immortals Heroes. The following Heroes have been added:

DaMarcus Beasley -- MLS (92 OVR)

Javier Mascherano -- La Liga (92 OVR)

DaMarcus Beasley -- Scottish Premiership (90 OVR)

Team 2's Junior Icons are Kelly Smith, Lothar Matthäus, Wayne Rooney, and Gianluca Zambrotta, whose regular Icon was part of Team 1.