Open Extended Reactions

2K Games has updated player ratings in NBA 2K25 for the final time in the 2024-25 regular season.

The LA Clippers are gathering a lot of momentum right now with Kawhi Leonard's resurgence being one of the main drivers of their recent success, gaining the two-time champion two points for a new OVR of 91.

Tyrese Haliburton is playing a similarly crucial role for the Indiana Pacers, as the point guard has continued his ascendancy to stardom over the course of the season -- and he's finally got a 90 OVR to show for it, thanks to netting one additional point from recent efforts.

The Memphis Grizzlies' line-up better keep their eyes closed when checking the new ratings, with losses showing across the board aside from a single exception: Ja Morant has been standing out from the ranks, increasing his OVR by one point to 92. Another noteworthy performer is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who managed to claim a point and increase his OVR to 91 in this final regular season update.

Things looked less positive for Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, who lost a point for the second update in a row, lowering his OVR to 90.

Three more players are worth highlighting for making the biggest points gains in this period: AJ Johnson, Collin Gillespie and Keion Brooks Jr. all added five points to their tallies.

Here are all of the updated NBA 2K25 ratings.

Atlantic Division

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors

Central Division

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Javonte Green: 74 OVR (-1)

Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks

Southeast Division

Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat

Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards

Northwest Division

Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook: 82 OVR (-1)

DeAndre Jordan: 76 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz

Pacific Division

Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski: 81 OVR (+2)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 91 OVR (+2)

Bogdan Bogdanovic: 80 OVR (+1))

Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings

Southwest Division

Dallas Mavericks

Houston Rockets

Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs