2K Games has updated player ratings in NBA 2K25 for the final time in the 2024-25 regular season.
The LA Clippers are gathering a lot of momentum right now with Kawhi Leonard's resurgence being one of the main drivers of their recent success, gaining the two-time champion two points for a new OVR of 91.
Tyrese Haliburton is playing a similarly crucial role for the Indiana Pacers, as the point guard has continued his ascendancy to stardom over the course of the season -- and he's finally got a 90 OVR to show for it, thanks to netting one additional point from recent efforts.
The Memphis Grizzlies' line-up better keep their eyes closed when checking the new ratings, with losses showing across the board aside from a single exception: Ja Morant has been standing out from the ranks, increasing his OVR by one point to 92. Another noteworthy performer is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who managed to claim a point and increase his OVR to 91 in this final regular season update.
Things looked less positive for Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, who lost a point for the second update in a row, lowering his OVR to 90.
Three more players are worth highlighting for making the biggest points gains in this period: AJ Johnson, Collin Gillespie and Keion Brooks Jr. all added five points to their tallies.
Here are all of the updated NBA 2K25 ratings.
Atlantic Division
Derrick White: 87 OVR (-1)
Jrue Holiday: 85 OVR (+1)
Sam Hauser: 78 OVR (+1)
Luke Kornet: 78 OVR (+1)
Torrey Craig: 76 OVR (+1)
Baylor Scheierman: 71 OVR (+2)
D'Angelo Russell: 79 OVR (-1)
Day'Ron Sharpe: 77 OVR (-1)
Ziaire Williams: 77 OVR (-2)
Jalen Wilson: 76 OVR (+1)
Tyrese Martin: 76 OVR (+1)
OG Anunoby: 87 OVR (+1)
Josh Hart: 84 OVR (-1)
Miles McBride: 78 OVR (-1)
Delon Wright: 74 OVR (+1)
Quentin Grimes: 85 OVR (+1)
Guerschon Yabusele: 79 OVR (+1)
Adem Bona: 77 OVR (+2)
Justin Edwards: 77 OVR (+1)
Ricky Council IV: 74 OVR (-1)
Alex Reese: 70 OVR (+1)
Scottie Barnes: 85 OVR (-1)
Jonathan Mogbo: 76 OVR (+1)
Jamal Shead: 76 OVR (+1)
A.J. Lawson: 75 OVR (-1)
Cole Swider: 70 OVR (+3)
Central Division
Josh Giddey: 85 OVR (+2)
Coby White: 85 OVR (+1)
Matas Buzelis: 79 OVR (+2)
Kevin Huerter: 79 OVR (+1)
Talen Horton-Tucker: 75 OVR (+1)
Javonte Green: 74 OVR (-1)
Ausar Thompson: 83 OVR (+1)
Tim Hardaway Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)
Malik Beasley: 80 OVR (-1)
Dennis Schroder: 78 OVR (-1)
Ronald Holland II: 76 OVR (+1)
Marcus Sasser: 76 OVR (+1)
Simone Fontecchio: 74 OVR (-1)
Paul Reed: 74 OVR (-1)
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: 90 OVR (+1)
Myles Turner: 84 OVR (+1)
Andrew Nembhard: 83 OVR (+1)
Aaron Nesmith: 81 OVR (+1)
T.J. McConnell: 80 OVR (+1)
Gary Trent Jr.: 79 OVR (+1)
Ryan Rollins: 77 OVR (+2)
Pat Connaughton: 74 OVR (+1)
Southeast Division
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young: 91 OVR (+1)
Dyson Daniels: 85 OVR (+1)
Zaccharie Risacher: 81 OVR (+1)
Caris LeVert: 80 OVR (-1)
Terance Mann: 77 OVR (+1)
Vit Krejci: 76 OVR (+1)
Mouhamed Gueye: 74 OVR (-1)
Dominick Barlow: 73 OVR (+1)
Miles Bridges: 83 OVR (-1)
Nick Smith Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)
Josh Green: 75 OVR (-1)
KJ Simpson: 74 OVR (+1)
DaQuan Jeffries: 74 OVR (+1)
Tidjane Salaun: 73 OVR (+1)
Bam Adebayo: 89 OVR (+2)
Tyler Herro: 88 OVR (+1)
Andrew Wiggins: 81 OVR (+1)
Davion Mitchell: 78 OVR (+1)
Kyle Anderson: 77 OVR (+1)
Duncan Robinson: 77 OVR (-1)
Alec Burks: 76 OVR (+1)
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 76 OVR (-1)
Pelle Larsson: 75 OVR (+2)
Haywood Highsmith: 75 OVR (-1)
Anthony Black: 80 OVR (+1)
Cory Joseph: 74 OVR (+1)
Caleb Houstan: 74 OVR (+1)
Khris Middleton: 81 OVR (-1)
Bub Carrington: 79 OVR (+1)
Marcus Smart: 79 OVR (-1)
AJ Johnson: 75 OVR (+5)
Tristan Vukcevic: 75 OVR (+1)
Colby Jones: 74 OVR (+3)
Northwest Division
Russell Westbrook: 82 OVR (-1)
DeAndre Jordan: 76 OVR (+1)
Rudy Gobert: 86 OVR (+1)
Jaden McDaniels: 83 OVR (-1)
Naz Reid: 82 OVR (-1)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 79 OVR (+1)
Donte DiVincenzo: 79 OVR (-1)
Chet Holmgren: 87 OVR (-1)
Luguentz Dort: 82 OVR (+1)
Branden Carlson: 71 OVR (+1)
Deni Avdija: 86 OVR (+2)
Toumani Camara: 82 OVR (+1)
Shaedon Sharpe: 82 OVR (+1)
Anfernee Simons: 82 OVR (-2)
Dalano Banton: 76 OVR (+2)
Matisse Thybulle: 75 OVR (+1)
Duop Reath: 75 OVR (+1)
Walker Kessler: 83 OVR (-1)
Keyonte George: 81 OVR (+1)
Kyle Filipowski: 80 OVR (+1)
Isaiah Collier: 79 OVR (+1)
Brice Sensabaugh: 77 OVR (+1)
Johnny Juzang: 74 OVR (+1)
Cody Williams: 72 OVR (-1)
Svi Mykhailiuk: 72 OVR (-1)
Oscar Tshiebwe: 71 OVR (+2)
Pacific Division
Brandin Podziemski: 81 OVR (+2)
Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard: 91 OVR (+2)
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 80 OVR (+1))
Gabe Vincent: 77 OVR (+1)
Dalton Knecht: 77 OVR (-1)
Jarred Vanderbilt: 77 OVR (-1)
Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker: 90 OVR (-1)
Bradley Beal: 83 OVR (-1)
Nick Richards: 78 OVR (-1)
Tyus Jones: 77 OVR (-1)
Grayson Allen: 77 OVR (-1)
Cody Martin: 75 OVR (-1)
Collin Gillespie: 74 OVR (+5)
Keegan Murray: 81 OVR (+1)
Keon Ellis: 78 OVR (-1)
Trey Lyles: 76 OVR (+1)
Markelle Fultz: 74 OVR (-1)
Southwest Division
P.J. Washington: 81 OVR (+1)
Spencer Dinwiddie: 79 OVR (+1)
Brandon Williams: 77 OVR (+1)
Max Christie: 77 OVR (-1)
Jaden Hardy: 75 OVR (+1)
Caleb Martin: 75 OVR (-1)
Dwight Powell: 72 OVR (-2)
Amen Thompson: 87 OVR (+1)
Dillon Brooks: 83 OVR (+1)
Tari Eason: 83 OVR (-1)
Ja Morant: 92 OVR (+1)
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 90 OVR (-1)
Desmond Bane: 86 OVR (-1)
Santi Aldama: 80 OVR (-1)
Jaylen Wells: 78 OVR (-2)
Luke Kennard: 77 OVR (-2)
Vince Williams Jr.: 75 OVR (-1)
Jose Alvarado: 78 OVR (-1)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 77 OVR (+1)
Bruce Brown: 76 OVR (+1)
Jordan Hawkins: 75 OVR (-1)
Antonio Reeves: 73 OVR (+1)
Keion Brooks Jr.: 72 OVR (+5)
Sandro Mamukelashvili: 78 OVR (-1)
Charles Bassey: 77 OVR (-1)
Malaki Branham: 74 OVR (-1)