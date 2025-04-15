        <
          Morant, Leonard top final NBA 2K25 regular season ratings update

          Kawhi Leonard is among the big winners of this ratings update. 2K Games
          • Marco Wutz
          Apr 15, 2025, 04:30 PM

          2K Games has updated player ratings in NBA 2K25 for the final time in the 2024-25 regular season.

          The LA Clippers are gathering a lot of momentum right now with Kawhi Leonard's resurgence being one of the main drivers of their recent success, gaining the two-time champion two points for a new OVR of 91.

          Tyrese Haliburton is playing a similarly crucial role for the Indiana Pacers, as the point guard has continued his ascendancy to stardom over the course of the season -- and he's finally got a 90 OVR to show for it, thanks to netting one additional point from recent efforts.

          The Memphis Grizzlies' line-up better keep their eyes closed when checking the new ratings, with losses showing across the board aside from a single exception: Ja Morant has been standing out from the ranks, increasing his OVR by one point to 92. Another noteworthy performer is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who managed to claim a point and increase his OVR to 91 in this final regular season update.

          Things looked less positive for Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, who lost a point for the second update in a row, lowering his OVR to 90.

          Three more players are worth highlighting for making the biggest points gains in this period: AJ Johnson, Collin Gillespie and Keion Brooks Jr. all added five points to their tallies.

          Here are all of the updated NBA 2K25 ratings.

