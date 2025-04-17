Open Extended Reactions

NBA 2K25 players looking to put their skills to the test in a more competitive environment can do so in weekly tournaments starting on April 17. 2K Games revealed that it signed a multi-year partnership with The Play Company, the tournament organizer behind the NBA 2K24 Championship Series, to bring official NBA 2K25 competitions -- and showdowns in the coming iterations of the franchise -- to the company's app.

The publisher also confirmed that there will be a level of in-game integration, meaning that players can access these competitions fairly easily, greatly lowering the barrier of entry to this side of the game.

2K hopes to offer different levels of competitions -- some free to join, some requiring entry fees, and some paying out cash prizes to the top players -- allowing users to test their skills against the best. Naturally, some limitations have been put into place: Tournaments with entry fees are only available for those above the age of 18, while free competitions can be accessed by players who are at least 13 years of age.

Aside from weekly tournaments, special competitions hosted by big NBA names are on the agenda as well -- something the platform provider has past experience with, given that it already worked with athletes such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Seth Curry, John Collins, and others over the course of the NBA 2K24 Championship Series.

Play Now and MyTeam are the first modes for which these tournaments will be hosted, but both sides plan to extend the service -- simply called Play NBA 2K -- to additional disciplines over the coming months.