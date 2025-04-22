EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Season schedule revealed

Open Extended Reactions

A perennial favorite among EA Sports FC fans, the Team of the Season (TOTS) program will be available soon in EA FC 25 for a total of seven weeks. During that time, EA Sports will release 19 FUT squads bursting with talent and high overall ratings, representing most of the world's soccer leagues.

EA Sports isn't making the decisions on its own either. Fans can vote on the lineups that will represent the Premier League, Bundesliga, and La Liga, the world's top three national leagues.

Before TOTS kicks off with the first squad releases on Apr. 25, EA Sports is hosting a TOTS warm-up featuring daily challenges, objectives, and special FUT releases from past promos. If players are in a nostalgic mood, they can even grab some cosmetic evolutions to clad cards in the colors of the 2018, 2019, and 2020 TOTS.

The upcoming Teams of the Season will be released on the following schedule:

Ligue 1 (France) -- Apr. 25

Arkema PL (France) -- Apr. 25

Eredivisie (Netherlands) -- Apr. 25

Premier League (England) -- May 2

Barclays Women's Super League (England) -- May 2

EFL Combined (England) -- May 2

Bundesliga (Germany) -- May 9

Frauen Bundesliga (Germany) -- May 9

Super Lig (Turkey) -- May 9

Serie A (Italy) -- May 16

National Women's Soccer League (USA) -- May 16

Europe Select (Rest of Europe) -- May 16

La Liga (Spain) -- May 23

Liga F (Spain) -- May 23

Liga Portugal (Portugal) -- May 23

MLS (USA) -- May 30

Saudi Pro League (Saudi Arabia) -- May 30

Rest of the World -- May 30

Ultimate TOTS -- June 6

Voting for the Premier League TOTS has already happened, so you can expect the polls for the Bundesliga TOTS to open soon, followed by those for the La Liga TOTS a week later.