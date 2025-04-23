Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports is acting as an oracle once again, trying to predict which team will lift the Stanley Cup at the end of the ongoing playoffs via NHL 25 -- a method that saw them correctly predict Canada's victory over the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

NHL 25 has marked out the Toronto Maple Leafs as the eventual winners, seeing them triumph 4-1 over the Ottawa Senators and 4-2 over the Florida Panthers to advance into the semis, where they are predicted to smash the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 to enter the finals. There, NHL 25 has them facing off against the Colorado Avalanche and earning the coveted trophy after a dramatic 4-3 series ending. In real life, the Maple Leafs have not won the Cup since 1967.

Aside from predicting the future, the developers have completed NHL 25's Team of the Season with the final batch of standout performers:

This leaves the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets tied in terms of representation, each having three players in NHL 25's Team of the Season. The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars follow with two representatives each.

The Maple Leafs only have one athlete in TOTS, namely Mitch Marner, who was part of the second batch EA Sports revealed. Apparently, that's not a hindrance for the team, though.