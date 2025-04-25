EA Sports College Football 26 release date revealed

Open Extended Reactions

EA CFB 25 was one of the biggest game releases in the United States in 2024 and EA Sports is looking to repeat its success with this year's successor.

EA CFB 26 is set to be released on Jul. 10, 2025, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition can dive in up to three days early, starting on Jul. 7. It looks like the game is skipping PC and Switch 2 for the time being -- unlike Madden NFL 26, which is set to arrive on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 alike on Aug. 14, 2025.

Players desiring the complete football experience can once again grab the MVP Bundle on PS5 or Xbox, which comes with both EA CFB 26 and Madden NFL 26. All editions are eligible for EA's loyalty offer, meaning that owners of last year's titles get discounts and extra goodies for their purchase. EA Play members can take advantage of the subscription's purchase discount and will be able to access the usual trial period at launch without extra cost.

EA Sports will reveal the full scope of the game's features in May, though the announcement trailer confirms the inclusion of high school football to expand the Road to Glory mode.

As is often the case for EA's game reveals, the publisher is prioritizing information on pre-order bonuses and editions over providing details on the game. Here's all the information we have about each edition:.

EA CFB 26 -- Standard Edition

Bonuses for pre-ordering:

CUT All Hands Pack

Dynasty Coach Points

Road to Glory Skill Points

EA CFB 26 -- Deluxe Edition

Bonuses for pre-ordering:

Advanced Access (Jul. 7-10)

4600 College Football Points

Advanced Access Ultimate Team Solo Challenges

CUT Top Prospect Pack (requires pre-ordering before Jun. 19)

CUT All Hands Pack

Dynasty Coach Points

Road to Glory Skill Points

EA CFB 26 -- MVP Bundle

Bonuses for pre-ordering:

Advanced Access (Jul. 7-10)

4600 College Football Points

Advanced Access Ultimate Team Solo Challenges

CUT Top Prospect Pack (requires pre-ordering before Jun. 19)

CUT All Hands Pack

Dynasty Coach Points

Road to Glory Skill Points

MVP On the Clock Pack College Football 25 Item (requires pre-ordering before Apr. 29)

The MVP On the Clock Pack contains a 99 OVR Travis Hunter play item for both EA CFB 25 and Madden NFL 25 as well as one CUT/MUT Elite Player Item for both of the upcoming titles.