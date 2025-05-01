Open Extended Reactions

Forza Motorsport is nearing its 20-year anniversary, and the developers haven't forgotten the milestone. Much has changed since the series' debut in 2005, so it's only natural that racing sim enthusiasts would be craving some nostalgic moments -- and the developers have the answer. In May 2025, the iconic Fujimi Kaido track will become available in Forza Motorsport, the current series entry on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

The developers have called this their "biggest track project ever," and the numbers back that up. Fujimi Kaido is a 10.24-mile circuit players can race in the regular direction as well as in reverse, featuring 144 extreme turns and a 2,711-foot summit. Mountains, hills, lakes and vegetation provide a scenic backdrop for the winding road.

"Our goal is to recapture the magic of drifting with your friends on the massive stretches of serpentine Japanese mountain roads at Fujimi Kaido, and we can't wait for you to slide sideways once again as we now work to refine and polish this Forza original track for integration into the game this May," the developers stated.

The 20th anniversary of the series will be celebrated with more than just the addition of a single track, but the studio behind the game didn't want to reveal its full slate of surprises just yet.

"There are also some highly requested cars coming to the game, in addition to unlockable driver suits, special events in both Career and Featured Multiplayer, new themed Rivals challenges, and more," the developers teased.