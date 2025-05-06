Open Extended Reactions

GTA 6 may have been delayed to 2026, but Rockstar has coughed up some compensation to keep fans occupied: A new trailer for the game has been released, showcasing the upcoming game's outstanding graphics and giving players a glimpse of the two main characters.

The developer also revealed more information about the duo, named Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

Jason is described as wanting "an easy life" that somehow keeps avoiding him. Growing up "around grifters and crooks," Jason went to the army to leave his troubled teens behind. That evidently hasn't worked out for him, as he's currently working for local drug runners, but he's prepared to try something new with his life.

"Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him," the description goes on. "Jason knows how he'd like it to turn out but right now, it's hard to tell."

Lucia has been a fighter from very early on, her father teaching her "as soon as she could walk." Those lessons, it seems, have come in handy for her. Similar to Jason, life keeps taking swings at her and she's found herself thrown into Leonida Penitentiary for protecting her family. Getting out through "sheer luck," Lucia wants to be smart from here on. Though "smart" to her means to simply get involved in more sophisticated crimes than before.

"More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City -- but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands," her description concludes.

The latest information appears to confirm that GTA 6 is going to be a bit of a Bonnie and Clyde-style story: two lovers, lots of crime, and tons of drama.