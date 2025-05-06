It's the second week of releases for EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Season (TOTS) and EA has brought out the big stars -- and some Gunners, as Arsenal FC fans will be happy to see. They have to be content with playing second fiddle, though, as the spotlight is on this season's Premier League champions, Liverpool FC.
Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk stand at the top of Premier League's TOTS, both sporting a 97 OVR. The Dutchman features impressive scores of 96 in Physical and 97 in Defense, while the Egyptian brings a 97 to bear in Pace and Dribbling with a 95 in Shooting to boot. Another two Liverpool players rank among the top eleven of the squad with Ryan Gravenberch and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Here's the complete Premier League TOTS in EA Sports FC 25:
Mohamed Salah -- Liverpool FC (97 OVR)
Virgil van Dijk -- Liverpool FC (97 OVR)
Declan Rice -- Arsenal FC (96 OVR)
Erling Haaland -- Manchester City (96 OVR)
Alexander Isak -- Newcastle United (96 OVR)
Cole Palmer -- Chelsea FC (95 OVR)
Ryan Gravenberch -- Liverpool FC (95 OVR)
Gabriel -- Arsenal FC (95 OVR)
William Saliba -- Arsenal FC (95 OVR)
Trent Alexander-Arnold -- Liverpool FC (94 OVR)
Bruno Fernandes -- Manchester United (94 OVR)
Alexis Mac Allister -- Liverpool FC (94 OVR)
Matheus Cunha -- Wolverhampton Wanderers (94 OVR)
Milos Kerkez -- AFC Bournemouth (94 OVR)
Matz Sels -- Nottingham Forest (94 OVR)
Myles Lewis-Skelly -- Arsenal FC (94 OVR)
Bukayo Saka -- Arsenal FC (93 OVR)
Chris Wood -- Nottingham Forest (93 OVR)
Antonee Robinson -- Fulham FC (92 OVR)
Nikola Milenkovic -- Nottingham Forest (92 OVR)
Kaoru Mitoma -- Brighton & Hove Albion (92 OVR)
James Tarkowski -- Everton FC (91 OVR)
Antonee Robinson is the next athlete from the United States to make it into TOTS -- but he's not the only addition this week, as the Women's Super League selection reveals:
Khadija Shaw -- Manchester City (97 OVR)
Alessia Russo -- Arsenal FC (96 OVR)
María Mariona -- Arsenal FC (96 OVR)
Sjoeke Nüsken -- Chelsea FC (95 OVR)
Maya Le Tissier -- Manchester United (95 OVR)
Lucy Bronze -- Chelsea FC (95 OVR)
Katie McCabe -- Arsenal FC (94 OVR)
Mary Fowler -- Manchester City (93 OVR)
Phallon Tullis-Joyce -- Manchester United (93 OVR)
Ella Toone -- Manchester United (93 OVR)
Millie Bright -- Chelsea FC (92 OVR)
Grace Clinton -- Manchester United (92 OVR)
Sandy Baltimore -- Chelsea FC (91 OVR)
Johanna Kaneryd -- Chelsea FC (91 OVR)
Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce brings U.S. representation up to two players this week, but one more is in store thanks to EFL's TOTS, on which Leyton Orient striker Charlie Kelman has been awarded a 92 OVR card. That makes a total of five Americans throughout the entirety of TOTS up to this point.