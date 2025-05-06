Open Extended Reactions

It's the second week of releases for EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Season (TOTS) and EA has brought out the big stars -- and some Gunners, as Arsenal FC fans will be happy to see. They have to be content with playing second fiddle, though, as the spotlight is on this season's Premier League champions, Liverpool FC.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk stand at the top of Premier League's TOTS, both sporting a 97 OVR. The Dutchman features impressive scores of 96 in Physical and 97 in Defense, while the Egyptian brings a 97 to bear in Pace and Dribbling with a 95 in Shooting to boot. Another two Liverpool players rank among the top eleven of the squad with Ryan Gravenberch and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Here's the complete Premier League TOTS in EA Sports FC 25:

Antonee Robinson is the next athlete from the United States to make it into TOTS -- but he's not the only addition this week, as the Women's Super League selection reveals:

Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce brings U.S. representation up to two players this week, but one more is in store thanks to EFL's TOTS, on which Leyton Orient striker Charlie Kelman has been awarded a 92 OVR card. That makes a total of five Americans throughout the entirety of TOTS up to this point.