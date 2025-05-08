Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has released the driver ratings for F1 25, and it's safe to say that some of them will spark intense debates among fans -- except for the decision to award the highest ratings to four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who starts the game with a 95 OVR.

Each OVR consists of four secondary stats: Experience, Racecraft, Awareness and Pace. The Red Bull driver fields 87 EXP, 96 RAC, 85 AWA, and 96 PAC. Experience being its own stat is especially noteworthy, because it explains why young, upcoming drivers may seem to be undervalued by the developers.

Drivers like Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Isack Hadjar, and Gabriel Bortoleto have done fantastic work in their rookie year, but their low Experience rating limits their OVRs. Oscar Piastri also has a lower OVR due to this particular rule. Currently leading the world championship, the Australian sports a mere 87 OVR, putting him below the much more experienced Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Here are the complete F1 25 driver ratings:

There is no word yet on how EA Sports will handle Doohan's replacement by Franco Colapinto at Alpine. Likewise, it's unclear whether the title will have Lawson start the season in the Red Bull or swap him with Tsunoda from the beginning.

EA Sports will continue to update the ratings throughout the F1 season, so expect some of the more adventurous numbers to be changed relatively quickly once the game is out.