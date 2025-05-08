Open Extended Reactions

Forza Motorsport is celebrating 20 years of virtual racing this year and a major update bearing gifts of gratitude to the community is now out on PC and Xbox Series X|S. The biggest addition is the introduction of a long-requested feature: public meetups.

There will be four different meetup modes to choose from, two running on drift rules and two on race rules. Both modes have a playlist that cycles through all 73 available track layouts for their respective rule sets, while the drift mode additionally offers a 24/7 playlist of the newly returned Fujimi Kaido. In race mode, a 24/7 playlist of Nürburgring's Nordschleife is available for those who can't get enough of the 'Green Hell' located in Germany.

The developers used this update to introduce some improvements to the game's AI, helping it drive cleaner and safer, especially during the often chaotic race starts. Players will benefit from improved steering wheel behavior, though they'll have to adjust their steering sensitivity again when using their wheel for the first time after the patch.

Following the anniversary spirit, the developers have added several songs from previous Forza Motorsport soundtracks to the title and thrown in some brand-new pieces to boot.

Fans of career mode will be happy to read that a brand-new featured tour will be permanently available in the game: The 20th Anniversary Tour consists of seven groups with four stops, so 28 outings. One quartet will become available every week, with the first leg consisting of Fujimi Kaido, Maple Valley, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and Sunset Peninsula Raceway.

Completing the entire tour rewards players with the 2022 Acura NSX Type S, while each leg of the tour unlocks a new racing suit inspired by the games of the series.

The update also has tons of fixes, adjustments, challenges, and multiplayer tours in store that will sweeten this historic moment for hobby racers.