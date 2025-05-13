Open Extended Reactions

EVO Japan 2025 was one of the biggest fighting game events of the year, bringing together talent from across the globe for some of the best displays of competitive gaming ever seen. In addition to tournaments for the biggest fighting games like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8, new games like Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and fan favorites like Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising were also able to be featured on the big stage.

Here's a full breakdown of every champion from each tournament game at EVO Japan 2025.

Street Fighter 6 EVO Japan 2025 results

Experienced fighting game competitor MenaRD from the Dominican Republic once again showcased his domination at Street Fighter while in a different territory, using a combination of characters.

Street Fighter 6 Top 8

1. WBG -- MenaRD

2. FAV -- Ryukichi

3. Saishunkan -- Kobayan

4. Zeta -- Momochi

5. Reject -- Akira

5. DRX -- Leshar

7. Zeta -- Higuchi

7. Falcons -- NL

Tekken 8 EVO Japan 2025 results

Not everyone loves Tekken 8's Season 2 patch, but that doesn't take away from the joy that legendary pro Knee felt after winning. He shared the full sentiment in a post on social media, saying; "I hope I've shown that there's still hope for gamers in their 40s. Let's keep pushing, even when the path is tough."

Tekken 8 Top 8

1. DRX -- Knee

2. DNF -- Mulgold

3. Mangja

4. Varrel -- Pinya

5. DNF -- Ulsan

5. DNF -- Meo-IL

7. Varrel -- Rangchu

7. Liquid -- Shadow20z

Guilty Gear Strive EVO Japan 2025 results

Daru triumphed despite technical issues at the Guilty Gear Strive Grand Finals. EVO/Arc System Works

Daru was the fan-favorite to win at EVO Japan this year, and the final match between him and RedDitto was marred with technical problems for fans trying to watch from home. Still, the game was hard fought, and by default became one of the most memorable EVO Grand Finals of all time.

Guilty Gear Strike Top 8

1. PAR -- Daru

2. RedDitto

3. Immortal -- Summit

4. ONi -- TigerPop

5. Zeta -- Tyurara

5. DRX -- Poka

7. TSM -- Leffen

7. EGO -- Sanakan

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising EVO Japan 2025 results

Granblue Fantasy Versus remains more popular in Japan than in the west, but the Rising re-release has given the game a massive boost of attention. Most of the best Granblue players aren't even sponsored, but are some of the most talented gamers present at the event all the same, and Kasausagi managed to rise to the top.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Top 8

1. Kasausagi

2. ZangiefDream

3. Shio

4. Hinoki no Bou

5. A1r0ke

5. Debagame

7. IBSG -- Tororo

7. OGA -- Kosame

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves EVO Japan 2025 results

Fatal Fury is the brand new SNK game of EVO Japan 2025, and as this is one of the first major tournaments to feature the title, this event feels uniquely special for City of the Wolves. The Top 8 matches were all hard fought and fun to watch and King of Fighters legend Xiaohai eventually came out on top.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Top 8

1. KSG -- Xiaohai

2. CAG -- Fenritti

3. Saishunkan -- Nemo

4. Reject -- Score

5. T1 -- ZJZ

5. YG -- Kubo

7. GG -- Xian

7. Kindevu

Other EVO Japan 2025 Results

