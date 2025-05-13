EVO Japan 2025 was one of the biggest fighting game events of the year, bringing together talent from across the globe for some of the best displays of competitive gaming ever seen. In addition to tournaments for the biggest fighting games like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8, new games like Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and fan favorites like Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising were also able to be featured on the big stage.
Here's a full breakdown of every champion from each tournament game at EVO Japan 2025.
Street Fighter 6 EVO Japan 2025 results
Experienced fighting game competitor MenaRD from the Dominican Republic once again showcased his domination at Street Fighter while in a different territory, using a combination of characters.
Street Fighter 6 Top 8
1. WBG -- MenaRD
2. FAV -- Ryukichi
3. Saishunkan -- Kobayan
4. Zeta -- Momochi
5. Reject -- Akira
5. DRX -- Leshar
7. Zeta -- Higuchi
7. Falcons -- NL
Tekken 8 EVO Japan 2025 results
Not everyone loves Tekken 8's Season 2 patch, but that doesn't take away from the joy that legendary pro Knee felt after winning. He shared the full sentiment in a post on social media, saying; "I hope I've shown that there's still hope for gamers in their 40s. Let's keep pushing, even when the path is tough."
Tekken 8 Top 8
1. DRX -- Knee
2. DNF -- Mulgold
3. Mangja
4. Varrel -- Pinya
5. DNF -- Ulsan
5. DNF -- Meo-IL
7. Varrel -- Rangchu
7. Liquid -- Shadow20z
Guilty Gear Strive EVO Japan 2025 results
Daru was the fan-favorite to win at EVO Japan this year, and the final match between him and RedDitto was marred with technical problems for fans trying to watch from home. Still, the game was hard fought, and by default became one of the most memorable EVO Grand Finals of all time.
Guilty Gear Strike Top 8
1. PAR -- Daru
2. RedDitto
3. Immortal -- Summit
4. ONi -- TigerPop
5. Zeta -- Tyurara
5. DRX -- Poka
7. TSM -- Leffen
7. EGO -- Sanakan
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising EVO Japan 2025 results
Granblue Fantasy Versus remains more popular in Japan than in the west, but the Rising re-release has given the game a massive boost of attention. Most of the best Granblue players aren't even sponsored, but are some of the most talented gamers present at the event all the same, and Kasausagi managed to rise to the top.
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Top 8
1. Kasausagi
2. ZangiefDream
3. Shio
4. Hinoki no Bou
5. A1r0ke
5. Debagame
7. IBSG -- Tororo
7. OGA -- Kosame
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves EVO Japan 2025 results
Fatal Fury is the brand new SNK game of EVO Japan 2025, and as this is one of the first major tournaments to feature the title, this event feels uniquely special for City of the Wolves. The Top 8 matches were all hard fought and fun to watch and King of Fighters legend Xiaohai eventually came out on top.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Top 8
1. KSG -- Xiaohai
2. CAG -- Fenritti
3. Saishunkan -- Nemo
4. Reject -- Score
5. T1 -- ZJZ
5. YG -- Kubo
7. GG -- Xian
7. Kindevu
Other EVO Japan 2025 Results
There were plenty of side tournaments and other games that didn't make the main stage, including team battles, and we're listing the champions of each of those tournaments here.
King of Fighters 15 champion: E.T.
Virtua Fighter 5 REVO 5v5 champions: US Hospital
Street Fighter 3: Third Strike 5v5 champions: 3rd Monster
Vampire Savior champion: Nakanishiv
Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 champion: RF
Soulcalibur 6 champion: Teruteru
Project Justice champion: Kabady
Ultra Street Fighter 4 champion: Ushioni
Melty Blood Type Lumina champion: Moai
Dead or Alive 6 champion: Flack
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle champion: Nanashi
Soulcalibur 2 HD champion: Papayashin
DNF Duel champion: Nanpon
Breakers Revenge champion: MMJ
Real Bout Fatal Fury 2 champion: Mondo
Nitroplus Blasterz champion: Samidare
Phantom Breaker Omnia champion: Dark Angel Loliko
Asuka 120% Special: Burning Fest Ver 2 champion: Nao
Blade Arcus EX champion: Chou
The Last Blade 2 champion: Ame
Fighting EX Layer champion: 18Gou
X-Men vs. Street Fighter champion: Momoten
Skullgirls: 2nd Encore champion: Acfan
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid champion: G.X