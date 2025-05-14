Open Extended Reactions

Season 2 for PGA Tour 2K25 has arrived, bringing updates to the game that developer HB Studios and publisher 2K Games hope will satisfy virtual golfers.

Challenges mode is the new season's crown jewel and fuses elaborate golf scenarios with a bit of RPG flavor. Players will be dropped on a map, where they can choose their own path forward to tackle challenges and reap rewards. Though grounded in authentic golf, some of the missions have a more arcadey feel to them to mix things up.

Players must fulfill certain conditions in these scenarios while unique modifiers hinder or assist them with their task. Users might have to steer their shots through a series of floating rings, for example.

Some scenarios will be inspired by historical golf moments, challenging players to recreate the most iconic shots in the sport's annals. HB Studios will expand and refresh this mode in every season going forward and a brand-new course built for this mode in partnership with Charles Schwab is set to be released in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Season 2 brings the Old Course at St. Andrews to PGA Tour 2K25 on top of a brand-new array of unlockable rewards, such as upgrades, enhancements, and gear. Among these is an additional shop type called the Long Flop, which has a bit more power than the Flop Shot, but compares in terms of its high trajectory, spin, and run. It's a great way to adjust your next shot, if the previous one came just a little bit short.