Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O., originally released for PC in January 2025, is finally coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Although publisher SEGA and developer Rya Gu Gotoku Studio haven't announced a release date yet, they confirmed that the fighting game will support cross-play and rollback netcode. This means that players can duel their friends no matter which platform they all play on and that no one will suffer from a competitive disadvantage due to connection latency.

Seiji Aoki, who heads the Virtua Fighter project team, further confirmed that additional content will be included in this release "to make this much more than a simple port."

Virtua Fighter goes back all the way to 1993, when the first game of the series was released on arcade machines in Japan. It found its way into people's homes one year later with a launch on the SEGA Saturn. Since then, the franchise has grown to a total of 24 games, with an as-yet untitled 25th entry currently in development.

Though overshadowed in popularity by series such as Street Fighter and Tekken, Virtua Fighter is credited with being one of the founding fathers of 3D fighting games, with its original releases driving forward technical and visual innovation. Things have been relatively silent around VF in the previous decade, but with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. getting ports for all big consoles and a brand-new title on the way, the series looks to be back on track.