2K Games has revealed the ratings for the WNBA's top five players prior to the first games on opening day.

Leading the quintet is Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson, one of the main architects of the franchise's historical back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. Wilson has been one of WNBA's dominant forces ever since her breakthrough in 2020, where she earned MVP Awards in 2020, 2022 and 2024, as well as the Finals MVP Award in 2023. Last season, Wilson became the all-time leading scorer for the Aces, adding yet another accolade to her growing reputation.

Wilson begins the season with 98 OVR, but the competition is not far off. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty center Breanna Stewart are chasing with 97 OVR.

Hot off her fulminant rookie year, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark boasts a high rating with 96 OVR. Making the All-WNBA First Team and All-Star Game and setting assist records for the league in her debut season easily secured Clark's Rookie of the Year Award, but naturally raised the expectations for what she can do this season.

Rounding out the five highest-rated WNBA players in NBA 2K25 is Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, who has more playing experience than any of her four rivals -- though the upcoming season will bring something new for her as well, given that it'll be her first one with Phoenix following her departure from the Connecticut Sun.