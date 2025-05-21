Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 with 11 teams on the grid? What will be a reality in 2026 with Cadillac's arrival is already happening in F1 25, in more ways than one. The game's Braking Point story mode has fictional team Konnersport fight for the championship and a crossover will bring APXGP into the mix, the team from upcoming racing film "F1 The Movie."

A total of six scenarios inspired by the movie will be available for players, allowing them to jump into the cockpit of the APXGP cars. Blending cinematic elements from the movie and F1 25 gameplay, these missions will put players into key moments from the film's narrative.

An intro at Silverstone will be available to all players free of charge right from the release of the game, with episodes from Monza, Zandvoort, Mexico, Spa and Abu Dhabi following. All of the scenarios will have different objectives, depending on which of the APXGP drivers you choose.

"F1 The Movie" crossover content will be added to the game on Jun. 30, 2025, a month after launch. Owners of the Iconic Edition will get access without additional cost, while those with the Standard Edition will need to purchase the extra content as paid DLC aside from the intro.

APXGP will also be available in the My Team and Driver Career modes, so anyone taking a liking to the additional team can steer them through the highs and lows of the season -- or simply enjoy having them as an additional competitor.