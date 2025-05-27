Open Extended Reactions

A star-studded Team of the Season (TOTS) for La Liga is now available in EA Sports FC 25. The Spanish league overshadows every other competition globally, with four TOTS players with 97 OVR.

The architects of Real Madrid's offense, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, share the highest rating with their counterparts from FC Barcelona, the wingers Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. As one might expect, they share some impressive stats: La Liga's top scorer is sporting 99 Pace, 98 Dribbling, and 96 Shooting. Barca's Brazilian can match Mbappé's Pace as well as bring 96 Passing, 95 Dribbling, and 94 Shooting to the pitch. Both Bellingham and Yamal feature scores above 90 in five of their six attributes, with the Englishman coming close to having all stats up in this range.

Unsurprisingly, the two title contenders dominate the rest of the top spots as well, with players such as Pedri, Vinícius Júnior, Antonio Rüdiger, Federico Valverde, Robert Lewandowski and Iñigo Martínez joining the fray.

Here's the full La Liga TOTS in EA FC 25:

There is no sharing at the top of Liga F, where Alexia Putellas and her 97 OVR stand without equal, though three of her teammates are nipping at her heels with 96 OVR, making for another impressive FC Barcelona performance.

Here's the full Liga F TOTS line-up:

Liga Portugal completes the latest drop of TOTS, though the league didn't receive a 97 OVR player's card this year -- Sporting CP Lisbon's Viktor Gyökeres leads the contingent as its sole 96 OVR athlete.