The introduction of the Braking Point story mode into EA Sports' F1 series has been interesting to watch because reactions to it have been so divided. Longtime fans of the series didn't really care about the addition -- if anything, they scorned it for using up resources that could've gone into the more traditional modes -- while new players and critics received it very well. It's a trend EA Sports F1 25 will likely continue.

Braking Point 3 is the final chapter for Konnersport, a fictional team joining the grid in the story. It's a fairly typical narrative -- something one might see when watching a sports blockbuster or anime series. Konnersport goes from scrappy and clueless underdogs to championship contenders, allowing the player to steer them out of obscurity and experience their growth every step of the way.

It's a timeless formula, but it works. As cheesy as it may sound, it has your adrenaline pumping as you go all out for the final push to the title.

What makes Braking Point 3 so attractive to new and casual players is how it presents them with bite-sized racing portions and garnishes them with cutscenes, dialog choices, Netflix-esque interview sections and robust storytelling.

There isn't much setup to do before the player gets to jump into the cockpit, unlike in Driver Career or My Team, and the mode is respectful of the player's time with the way it splits up its gameplay sections. Stints of racing with a great variety of objectives are followed by interview sections, in which players choose dialog options that actually have consequences later on and affect aspects like the team's reputation and performance. Getting high ratings in these two stats unlocks additional dialog choices and team principal decisions, slightly altering the story.

Short intermezzos in the team's trailer from the perspective of the drivers and the team principal drive the story forward and allow players to explore some of the consequences of their decisions via emails, social media posts, and calls. This is really well done. Anyone only there for the car racing can ignore all that content and jump straight ahead, but those looking to engage with the characters will find out about the stress Jasper Akkerman's family life is under due to his job as team principal or will see what the media is making out of their press responses.

Choosing to play Aiden Jackson or Callie Mayer, players can experience the story from both of Konnersport's drivers' perspectives. Best of all, players can decide who gets to be World Champion in the end, so everyone gets to write their own version of the story.

While both characters therefore receive equal treatment on the grid, Callie is a bit more in the spotlight when it comes to character development off the asphalt, though that's mainly because Braking Point 3 is a family drama as much as it is a sports blockbuster. Callie Mayer, Devon Butler, and their father Davidoff are at the center of events, and a dramatic twist of fate kicks off questions one wouldn't expect to see touched on in this particular context -- questions about grief and family ties. Aiden does get his due and plays a pivotal role, but very much as a wingman.

Ultimately, Braking Point 3 will likely have the player's heart racing because Devon Butler -- who started out as the most arrogant, mustache-twirling antagonist known to man -- gives an emotional pep talk to get everyone pumped for the final, decisive race. This is what makes this mode so great -- it provides stakes and context for the action on track.

Driver Career and My Team allow players to build their own stakes over time, create their own thrilling narratives and battles, but not everyone has the time for that. Braking Point 3 delivers around five-and-a-half hours of well-paced racing and story content that'll get the emotions flowing.

Fans need not be dismayed, however, because Codemasters gave My Team its due with some massive overhauls that have expanded the management aspect. Players shouldn't expect it to dive as deep into things as games like Motorsport Manager, but there's a fair bit to decide and do here, from choosing the direction of the car development to recruiting drivers and designing the livery. Many new events and choices spice up the experience -- sponsor scandals, leaks during driver contract negotiations, and so on. Of course, this greater emphasis comes with a bit more menu clutter and work for the player, which won't please everyone.

Progress isn't simply shown through the standings, either. Players get a visual representation of how well they're doing through how their headquarters look, which is a nice touch and adds to that organic storytelling of the mode.

Visually, F1 25 is stunning. Some of the character animations look a bit goofy, but the cars and tracks are gorgeous.

F1 25's racing is a continuation of the series' standards in that professionals will find plenty of faults and inaccuracies to complain about when they compare it to other racing sims. For any beginner, though, the game offers plenty of assistance settings to fine-tune their experience -- and although it may take a while to find the right mix, this makes for a great racing experience once the sweet spot is found.

EA Sports F1 25 defends the series' throne at the top of casual racing sims and sets a new standard for integrating a narratively-driven story mode into the genre.