Anyone finding football or rugby too tame for their liking has a new discipline to dive into: Blood Bowl 3. An adaptation of Games Workshop's sports tabletop game, Blood Bowl brings together the factions of the brutal Warhammer Fantasy setting and makes them settle their differences on the gridiron instead of the battlefield -- with about the same amount of blood involved.

Things are about to become bloodier still with the arrival of the Khorne faction. Khorne is the Warhammer world's god of blood and slaughter, so his followers are not a delicate bunch. In the game, this manifests itself in the Frenzy skill being much more common for Khorne players -- both a blessing and a curse, as the forced pushing resulting from that can work against you as much as for you.

It's no doubt thematic, though, because followers of Khorne are notoriously difficult to calm down again once they've tasted blood.

To celebrate the impending arrival of Khorne in the game, players can currently grab a Khorne coach for their team for free via the in-game store.

Khorne's followers arrive in the turn-based fantasy football game Blood Bowl 3 on June 10, 2025, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.