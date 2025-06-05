Open Extended Reactions

Japanese publisher SEGA has announced SEGA Football Club Champions 2025, a free-to-play soccer management game. It's set to arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, iOS and Android in 2025 and will feature a Career Mode as well as Dream Team Mode.

In Career Mode, players will manage a team on and off the pitch against AI rivals. In Dream Team Mode, club managers can see if their skills match up to fellow players through PvP bouts with various rulesets and rewards.

Although FCC 2025 won't feature the same amount of licenses as EA Sports FC 25, the game will include around 10,000 real soccer players from around the world. SEGA has secured the rights for around 1,500 players from J League, K League, FIFPRO, and Manchester City -- as is apparent from Erling Haaland and his colleagues being represented on the cover.

Some fans will be able to try the game out in a closed beta test ahead of release, but with the game being free-to-play there won't be much of a barrier of entry after launch.

FCC 2025 is likely going to be the only soccer management offering from SEGA in 2025, as Sports Interactive's Football Manager 25 was cancelled earlier this year after two delays. It may not reach the same levels of depth as the Football Manager series, but FCC 2025 might just be what fans need to keep them entertained until the next FM iteration finally rolls around.