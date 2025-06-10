Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has published the v1.03 update for F1 25 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which corrects a variety of issues with the game. Previously, buggy visual effects for light rain could confuse players, making a damp track appear dry -- a major problem in any racing series.

EA also did some balancing work. In Driver Career, the optional and fictional entries of Konnersport and APXGP received too many resources at the start of the season, giving them an unfair advantage over the actual teams. While they won't have any points deducted in ongoing saves, their resource income rates have been adjusted and will balance out compared to the other teams over time.

Players wondering why they've been receiving track limit penalties when driving around the iconic track at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium may not have their driving skills to blame: A number of trackside markings were placed in the wrong positions, giving players the illusion of having more space than was actually the case. A similar issue has been detected and fixed at Miami's track. Both circuits received some track (and off-track) surface improvements as well.

Drivers interested in the nitty-gritty of the update can find the full patch notes below.

Highlights

Fixed an issue where visual effects of light rain were incorrectly represented, resulting in damp conditions appearing dry.

Fixed an issue in Driver Career where the Konnersport and APXGP teams were receiving an unfairly large amount of Resource Points.

Fixed an issue where with HDR set to On, the Gamma slider was locked.

HDR setting will now default to Auto (PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Only).

Updated build configuration to enable Intel XeSS Frame Generation (XeFG) on compatible hardware (PC Only).

Fixed a number of trackside markings at Belgium which may have caused issues with the track limits penalty system.

Fixed a number of trackside markings at Miami which may have caused issues with the track limits penalty system.

Added a launch notification to recommend updating to the F1 25 Game Ready NVIDIA Driver (576.52) for those on older drivers (PC Only).

Fixed an issue with one piece of Carlos Sainz's post-race voiceover where it appeared he'd forgotten which team he was driving for.

Updated the 2025 sponsors in Braking Point post-race interview sequences.

Circuits

Fixed a small number of issues with the track surface at Miami.

Fixed a small off-track surface area near the pit lane entrance at Belgium.

Repositioned team members holding pit boards at Belgium so they can reach over the wall correctly.

Fixed an issue at Japan where cars would slightly clip through garage objects as they left their pit box.

Updated the car monitors for several F2 teams.

Updated Tsunoda's driver monitor in the garage to show his correct number.

Updated the Alpine Paddock building.

Vehicles

Fixed an issue on the Racing Bulls cars to remove a small dark texture which incorrectly appeared when the halo column was turned off.

Improved the visual quality of off-track dirt build-up on tires.

Improved the visual quality of tire shadows for multiple vehicles.

Improved reflections on car bodywork in the Customisation menus.

Fixed an issue in Braking Point where the Konnersport 2024 car's steering wheel screen would sometimes flicker in certain camera angles.

Audio

Fixed an issue that could, in rare circumstances, cause engine audio to cut out.

Fixed an issue where the Engineer could sometimes advise you to 'overtake to avoid dirty air' while in the Safety Car queue or under Virtual Safety Car conditions.

Fixed an issue where the sound of increasing ratings could become stuck after opening and closing the Details section of the Ratings screen after a race.

Fixed an issue where the commentator could get the weather wrong before the race in Las Vegas and Spain.

Career

Fixed an issue in My Team where moving between screens after a Driver Timeline Event appears could cause lighting problems.

Fixed an issue in My Team where some activities that decreased morale were described as increasing morale.

Fixed an issue in Driver Career where driver milestone events were not being shown correctly when returning to the Driver HQ after a race.

Fixed an issue where the Help Tutorial at the end of the first season of a Driver Career would not be functional.

Fixed an issue on the Teammate Rivalry screen where the celebrating driver's animation could pause briefly after a race.

Fixed a graphical issue with window reflections in the Team Workstation.

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue in the Invitationals lobby where the Objective Rewards could appear on top of the Player menu.

Fixed an issue where changing a League multiplayer lobby via Racenet would sometimes not show the correct changes to every player in that Lobby.

Fixed an issue on the League Racing screen where the "Last edited by" section would appear blank the first time a player entered a League.

Fixed an issue in Local Multiplayer where Player 1 & Player 2's identification colors could get mixed up on various screens.

Fixed an issue where the Player Hub on the Main Menu would not be visible after returning from a LAN game (PS5 Only).

Customization

Fixed an issue in the Decal Editor where editing a randomized design would only update one side of the car.

Fixed a number of minor issues with the placement and appearance of numbers and sponsors in the Decal Editor.

Peripherals

Logitech wheel Force Feedback refinements to several devices.

Added Steering Controls to all default Simucube Wheel Base preset control schemes.

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where changes to the "Turn Cue Frequency" accessibility setting were not reflected in-game.

Stability

Fixed a crash that could happen when quickly moving between Team Owner screens in My Team.

Fixed a crash that could happen when quickly moving between Vendor Goals screens in F1 World.

Miscellaneous