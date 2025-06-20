Every confirmed Pokémon for Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Aside from GTA 6 there is very little that gets the gaming community as excited as a brand-new Pokémon game -- and Pokémon Legends: Z-A is not just any new Pokémon game. Z-A will be the second entry into the Pokémon Legends spin-off series following 2022's popular Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which pioneered the open-world formula later used by Scarlet & Violet, the latest iterations of the main series.
Naturally, fans expect similarly exciting experiments from the upcoming game, and the footage Nintendo has shown so far seems to confirm that they'll get exactly that. Fresh features aside, though, the main attraction - as always - will be the title's Pokémon themselves.
A total of 141 Pokémon are confirmed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A at the moment and a full list follows below.
Generation 1 Pokémon - 36
Charmander
Charmeleon
Charizard
Pidgey
Pidgeotto
Pidgeot
Ekans
Arbok
Pikachu
Raichu
Abra
Kadabra
Alakazam
Bellsprout
Weepinbell
Victreebell
Slowpoke
Slowbro
Gastly
Haunter
Gengar
Onix
Kangaskhan
Staryu
Starmie
Pinsir
Magikarp
Gyarados
Eevee
Vaporeon
Jolteon
Flareon
Aerodactyl
Dratini
Dragonair
Dragonite
Generation 2 Pokémon - 22
Chikorita
Bayleef
Meganium
Totodile
Croconaw
Feraligatr
Spinarak
Ariados
Pichu
Mareep
Flaaffy
Ampharos
Espeon
Umbreon
Slowking
Steelix
Heracross
Houndour
Houndoom
Larvitar
Pupitar
Tyranitar
Generation 3 Pokémon - 11
Ralts
Kirlia
Gardevoir
Sableye
Roselia
Swablu
Altaria
Absol
Bagon
Shelgon
Salamence
Generation 4 Pokémon - 9
Budew
Roserade
Riolu
Lucario
Hippopotas
Hippowdon
Leafeon
Glaceon
Gallade
Generation 5 Pokémon - 20
Tepig
Pignite
Emboar
Patrat
Watchog
Pansage
Simisage
Pansear
Simisear
Panpour
Simipour
Sandile
Krokorok
Krookodile
Trubbish
Garbodor
Emolga
Litwick
Lampent
Chandelure
Generation 6 Pokémon - 43
Fletchling
Fletchinder
Talonflame
Scatterbug
Spewpa
Vivillon
Litleo
Puroar
Flabébé
Floette
Florges
Skiddo
Gogoat
Pancham
Pangoro
Furfrou
Espurr
Meowstic
Honedge
Doublade
Aegislash
Spritzee
Aromatisse
Swirlix
Slurpuff
Inkay
Malamar
Binacle
Barbaracle
Skrelp
Dragalge
Clauncher
Clawitzer
Sylveon
Hawlucha
Dedenne
Goomy
Sliggoo
Goodra
Klefki
Noibat
Noivern
Zygarde
Since Legends Z-A is set in the Pokémon world's region of Kalos, which was introduced with Gen 6, the expectation is that all 72 Pokémon stemming from that area will make their way into the game. Currently, no Pokémon from after Gen 6 have been announced for the title.
What has been revealed, though, is the return of Mega Evolutions - and there is already a sizable list of these as well:
Mega Charizard X
Mega Charizard Y
Mega Pidgeot
Mega Alakazam
Mega Slowbro
Mega Gengar
Mega Kangaskhan
Mega Gyarados
Mega Ampharos
Mega Steelix
Mega Houndoom
Mega Tyranitar
Mega Gardevoir
Mega Sableye
Mega Altaria
Mega Absol
Mega Salamence
Mega Lucario
Mega Gallade
Expect this list to grow longer as Nintendo and The Pokémon Company reveal more details and footage from Pokémon Legends: Z-A over the coming weeks and months ahead of its launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in late 2025.
