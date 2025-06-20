        <
          Every confirmed Pokémon for Pokémon Legends: Z-A

          • Marco Wutz
          Jun 20, 2025, 04:55 PM

          Aside from GTA 6 there is very little that gets the gaming community as excited as a brand-new Pokémon game -- and Pokémon Legends: Z-A is not just any new Pokémon game. Z-A will be the second entry into the Pokémon Legends spin-off series following 2022's popular Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which pioneered the open-world formula later used by Scarlet & Violet, the latest iterations of the main series.

          Naturally, fans expect similarly exciting experiments from the upcoming game, and the footage Nintendo has shown so far seems to confirm that they'll get exactly that. Fresh features aside, though, the main attraction - as always - will be the title's Pokémon themselves.

          A total of 141 Pokémon are confirmed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A at the moment and a full list follows below.

          Generation 1 Pokémon - 36

          • Charmander

          • Charmeleon

          • Charizard

          • Pidgey

          • Pidgeotto

          • Pidgeot

          • Ekans

          • Arbok

          • Pikachu

          • Raichu

          • Abra

          • Kadabra

          • Alakazam

          • Bellsprout

          • Weepinbell

          • Victreebell

          • Slowpoke

          • Slowbro

          • Gastly

          • Haunter

          • Gengar

          • Onix

          • Kangaskhan

          • Staryu

          • Starmie

          • Pinsir

          • Magikarp

          • Gyarados

          • Eevee

          • Vaporeon

          • Jolteon

          • Flareon

          • Aerodactyl

          • Dratini

          • Dragonair

          • Dragonite

          Generation 2 Pokémon - 22

          • Chikorita

          • Bayleef

          • Meganium

          • Totodile

          • Croconaw

          • Feraligatr

          • Spinarak

          • Ariados

          • Pichu

          • Mareep

          • Flaaffy

          • Ampharos

          • Espeon

          • Umbreon

          • Slowking

          • Steelix

          • Heracross

          • Houndour

          • Houndoom

          • Larvitar

          • Pupitar

          • Tyranitar

          Generation 3 Pokémon - 11

          • Ralts

          • Kirlia

          • Gardevoir

          • Sableye

          • Roselia

          • Swablu

          • Altaria

          • Absol

          • Bagon

          • Shelgon

          • Salamence

          Generation 4 Pokémon - 9

          • Budew

          • Roserade

          • Riolu

          • Lucario

          • Hippopotas

          • Hippowdon

          • Leafeon

          • Glaceon

          • Gallade

          Generation 5 Pokémon - 20

          • Tepig

          • Pignite

          • Emboar

          • Patrat

          • Watchog

          • Pansage

          • Simisage

          • Pansear

          • Simisear

          • Panpour

          • Simipour

          • Sandile

          • Krokorok

          • Krookodile

          • Trubbish

          • Garbodor

          • Emolga

          • Litwick

          • Lampent

          • Chandelure

          Generation 6 Pokémon - 43

          • Fletchling

          • Fletchinder

          • Talonflame

          • Scatterbug

          • Spewpa

          • Vivillon

          • Litleo

          • Puroar

          • Flabébé

          • Floette

          • Florges

          • Skiddo

          • Gogoat

          • Pancham

          • Pangoro

          • Furfrou

          • Espurr

          • Meowstic

          • Honedge

          • Doublade

          • Aegislash

          • Spritzee

          • Aromatisse

          • Swirlix

          • Slurpuff

          • Inkay

          • Malamar

          • Binacle

          • Barbaracle

          • Skrelp

          • Dragalge

          • Clauncher

          • Clawitzer

          • Sylveon

          • Hawlucha

          • Dedenne

          • Goomy

          • Sliggoo

          • Goodra

          • Klefki

          • Noibat

          • Noivern

          • Zygarde

          Since Legends Z-A is set in the Pokémon world's region of Kalos, which was introduced with Gen 6, the expectation is that all 72 Pokémon stemming from that area will make their way into the game. Currently, no Pokémon from after Gen 6 have been announced for the title.

          What has been revealed, though, is the return of Mega Evolutions - and there is already a sizable list of these as well:

          • Mega Charizard X

          • Mega Charizard Y

          • Mega Pidgeot

          • Mega Alakazam

          • Mega Slowbro

          • Mega Gengar

          • Mega Kangaskhan

          • Mega Gyarados

          • Mega Ampharos

          • Mega Steelix

          • Mega Houndoom

          • Mega Tyranitar

          • Mega Gardevoir

          • Mega Sableye

          • Mega Altaria

          • Mega Absol

          • Mega Salamence

          • Mega Lucario

          • Mega Gallade

          Expect this list to grow longer as Nintendo and The Pokémon Company reveal more details and footage from Pokémon Legends: Z-A over the coming weeks and months ahead of its launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in late 2025.

          For more gaming coverage, check out the ESPN gaming hub page for news, reviews and more.