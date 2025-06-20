Every confirmed Pokémon for Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Aside from GTA 6 there is very little that gets the gaming community as excited as a brand-new Pokémon game -- and Pokémon Legends: Z-A is not just any new Pokémon game. Z-A will be the second entry into the Pokémon Legends spin-off series following 2022's popular Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which pioneered the open-world formula later used by Scarlet & Violet, the latest iterations of the main series.

Naturally, fans expect similarly exciting experiments from the upcoming game, and the footage Nintendo has shown so far seems to confirm that they'll get exactly that. Fresh features aside, though, the main attraction - as always - will be the title's Pokémon themselves.

A total of 141 Pokémon are confirmed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A at the moment and a full list follows below.

Generation 1 Pokémon - 36

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Ekans

Arbok

Pikachu

Raichu

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebell

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Onix

Kangaskhan

Staryu

Starmie

Pinsir

Magikarp

Gyarados

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Aerodactyl

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Generation 2 Pokémon - 22

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Spinarak

Ariados

Pichu

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Espeon

Umbreon

Slowking

Steelix

Heracross

Houndour

Houndoom

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Generation 3 Pokémon - 11

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Sableye

Roselia

Swablu

Altaria

Absol

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Generation 4 Pokémon - 9

Budew

Roserade

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gallade

Generation 5 Pokémon - 20

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Patrat

Watchog

Pansage

Simisage

Pansear

Simisear

Panpour

Simipour

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Trubbish

Garbodor

Emolga

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Generation 6 Pokémon - 43

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Vivillon

Litleo

Puroar

Flabébé

Floette

Florges

Skiddo

Gogoat

Pancham

Pangoro

Furfrou

Espurr

Meowstic

Honedge

Doublade

Aegislash

Spritzee

Aromatisse

Swirlix

Slurpuff

Inkay

Malamar

Binacle

Barbaracle

Skrelp

Dragalge

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Sylveon

Hawlucha

Dedenne

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Klefki

Noibat

Noivern

Zygarde

Since Legends Z-A is set in the Pokémon world's region of Kalos, which was introduced with Gen 6, the expectation is that all 72 Pokémon stemming from that area will make their way into the game. Currently, no Pokémon from after Gen 6 have been announced for the title.

What has been revealed, though, is the return of Mega Evolutions - and there is already a sizable list of these as well:

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Alakazam

Mega Slowbro

Mega Gengar

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Gyarados

Mega Ampharos

Mega Steelix

Mega Houndoom

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Sableye

Mega Altaria

Mega Absol

Mega Salamence

Mega Lucario

Mega Gallade

Expect this list to grow longer as Nintendo and The Pokémon Company reveal more details and footage from Pokémon Legends: Z-A over the coming weeks and months ahead of its launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in late 2025.

