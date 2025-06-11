Open Extended Reactions

Opti Games has announced a soccer-inspired MOBA game called Sparkball, which the studio is describing as "Rocket League meets League of Legends." However, with former members of the teams behind titles such as League of Legends and Overwatch, the devs certainly have the pedigree to make the mix work.

Sparkball pits two teams of four players against each other in short and intense bouts that mix the intricacies of soccer, such as passing, blocking shots, and scoring, with action gameplay. Opti Games wants to make both sports and MOBA playstyles viable, allowing sports game and MOBA lovers to make use of their respective strengths.

Of course, both genres have their similarities as well: Aspects like teamwork and precision are crucial in soccer sims and MOBA titles, so Sparkball emphasizes them as well.

Matches are designed to take between ten and fifteen minutes, making them perfect for a quick gaming break or a fun evening session with friends. Sparkball is a hero-based game, so players can choose a character they like and use their unique abilities to get an edge over any rivals.

Players can try the free demo of Sparkball on Steam during the ongoing Next Fest and earn an exclusive skin for the full version of the game. Opti Games is developing the game with Steam Deck compatibility in mind, so owners of the gaming handheld will be able to play on the go.