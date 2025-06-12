Open Extended Reactions

The lifecycle of EA Sports FC 25 may be almost over, but that also means that the game is filled to the brim with the content and gameplay improvements of an entire season. In short: It's in the best state it can get. This is great news for anyone who was unwilling to lay down the money to buy the game earlier, because the soccer sim joined Xbox Game Pass on Jun. 12.

Anyone with a Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass membership can now download and play EA FC 25 on their Xbox console and PC without paying the full price of the title. This is thanks to the integration of EA's own EA Play membership in these Game Pass tiers, which also makes the likes of Madden NFL 25 available to subscribers.

June 2025 is a massive month for Game Pass subscribers in general, as Microsoft is adding a great selection of games to the library -- several of them joining the service upon their release. Among these are the remastered version of iconic shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, the new sci-fi survival game The Alters from the creators of Frostpunk, and Remedy's co-op shooter FBC: Firebreak, which is based on its popular Control franchise.

Here's a full overview of what Game Pass subscribers can expect this month: