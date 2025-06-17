Open Extended Reactions

Having to follow up on EA Sports FC 25's Team of the Season is a tough feat, but EA has chosen an old fan favorite for the task -- the Shapeshifters program. Renowned for presenting creative and interesting twists on existing player items, the program features high overall ratings and meta-defining position changes and chemistry boosts.

Players getting special items as part of this program might also benefit from fresh PlayStyles or Roles, which allows them to reinvent themselves on the virtual pitch. Shapeshifters is going to dominate EA FC 25 content for a couple of weeks, so the first squad is only the beginning.

Leading this initial Shapeshifters squad are names like FC Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who's been reassigned to central midfield, and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté -- now one of the strongest goalkeepers in the game.

LA Galaxy offensive midfielder Marco Reus joined the squad as the MLS' representative, filling a similar position as Kane in this alternate version.

Here's a full list of the newly-released Shapeshifters in EA FC 25:

The program features several Icons and Heroes as well, among them the legendary Diego Maradona and U.S. superstar Mia Hamm.

Wave 1 of Shapeshifters will remain available in the game until June 20.