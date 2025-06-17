Open Extended Reactions

The next DLC pack for WWE 2K25 is just over a week away, and the second of the mystery NBA stars being added to the game has been revealed. Shaquille O'Neal will join Tyrese Haliburton in the "Dunk & Destruction Pack."

Shaq has had a lot of involvement in the pro-wrestling world over the years. Back in 2016, he was a surprise competitor at WrestleMania 32's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, where his massive 7-foot-1 frame stood up to the equally huge Big Show. Then in 2021, Shaq turned to AEW, competing in a tag team match with the then-debuting Jade Cargill against company founder Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Alongside Shaq, Haliburton and the one NBA star yet to be announced, this DLC pack features The Great Khali, a former world champion in WWE, and Abyss, a former TNA wrestler who now works as a backstage producer for WWE. It is scheduled to release on June 25, 2025.