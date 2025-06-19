Open Extended Reactions

The latest NBA 2K25 MyTeam program is out and players can grab a whole host of powerful cards from the new Downtown Super Packs.

Leading the charge is an Invincible version of Shawn Kemp, based on his years with the Seattle SuperSonics. Known as one of the strongest dunkers in history, the six-time NBA All-Star is a formidable reinforcement for any squad.

There's more star power to be found in these packs beyond Kemp, though: Michael Jordan is part of the program in the form of a G.O.A.T. card alongside two-time NBA champion and ten-time All-Star David Robinson, who's been assigned the same rarity -- anyone needing a new center for their team might want to take a look at him.

Also heading Downtown is the Unicorn, Kristaps Porzingis, who joins Kemp in the class of Invincible athletes. John Stockton (100 OVR), Rik Smits (99 OVR) and Mike Conley (99 OVR) have been confirmed for the program as well.

Over 50 100 OVR and Invincible players are included in the Downtown promo, providing ample opportunity for players to recruit athletes of renown and skill for their MyTeam.