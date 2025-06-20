        <
        >

          All returning athletes in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

          Tony Hawk leads a host of series veterans who return with THPS 3 + 4.
          • Marco Wutz
          Jun 20, 2025, 02:15 PM

          It's less than a month until the release of THPS 3 + 4 on Jul. 11 and Activision has finally shared the names of all the athletes featured in the original games that players can expect to find in the remake coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.

          A total of 21 skaters from the two original games as well as other series entries return, led by the titular star himself. Among them are illustrious names like Elissa Steamer, the first female skater to become playable in the franchise in the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and Rodney Mullen, the iconic originator of the kickflip and one of the most influential figures in the entire sport.

          Here's the full roster of returning skaters in THPS 3 + 4:

          • Tony Hawk

          • Bob Burnquist

          • Bucky Lasek

          • Steve Caballero

          • Kareem Campbell

          • Geoff Rowley

          • Andrew Reynolds

          • Elissa Steamer

          • Chad Muska

          • Eric Koston

          • Rodney Mullen

          • Jamie Thomas

          • Rune Glifberg

          • Aori Nishimura

          • Leo Baker

          • Leticia Bufoni

          • Lizzie Armanto

          • Nyjah Huston

          • Riley Hawk

          • Shane O'Neill

          • Tyshawn Jones

          A list of new athletes featured in THPS 3 + 4 is yet to be revealed.