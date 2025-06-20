It's less than a month until the release of THPS 3 + 4 on Jul. 11 and Activision has finally shared the names of all the athletes featured in the original games that players can expect to find in the remake coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.
A total of 21 skaters from the two original games as well as other series entries return, led by the titular star himself. Among them are illustrious names like Elissa Steamer, the first female skater to become playable in the franchise in the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and Rodney Mullen, the iconic originator of the kickflip and one of the most influential figures in the entire sport.
Here's the full roster of returning skaters in THPS 3 + 4:
Tony Hawk
Bob Burnquist
Bucky Lasek
Steve Caballero
Kareem Campbell
Geoff Rowley
Andrew Reynolds
Elissa Steamer
Chad Muska
Eric Koston
Rodney Mullen
Jamie Thomas
Rune Glifberg
Aori Nishimura
Leo Baker
Leticia Bufoni
Lizzie Armanto
Nyjah Huston
Riley Hawk
Shane O'Neill
Tyshawn Jones
A list of new athletes featured in THPS 3 + 4 is yet to be revealed.