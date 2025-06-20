Open Extended Reactions

It's less than a month until the release of THPS 3 + 4 on Jul. 11 and Activision has finally shared the names of all the athletes featured in the original games that players can expect to find in the remake coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.

A total of 21 skaters from the two original games as well as other series entries return, led by the titular star himself. Among them are illustrious names like Elissa Steamer, the first female skater to become playable in the franchise in the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and Rodney Mullen, the iconic originator of the kickflip and one of the most influential figures in the entire sport.

Here's the full roster of returning skaters in THPS 3 + 4:

Tony Hawk

Bob Burnquist

Bucky Lasek

Steve Caballero

Kareem Campbell

Geoff Rowley

Andrew Reynolds

Elissa Steamer

Chad Muska

Eric Koston

Rodney Mullen

Jamie Thomas

Rune Glifberg

Aori Nishimura

Leo Baker

Leticia Bufoni

Lizzie Armanto

Nyjah Huston

Riley Hawk

Shane O'Neill

Tyshawn Jones

A list of new athletes featured in THPS 3 + 4 is yet to be revealed.