When Auburn Tigers fans boot up College Football 26 this summer, they'll be greeted by a sound they've heard before: their school's marching band.

On Monday, the Auburn University marching band announced on Instagram that it had been selected to record the official main theme for the latest edition of the popular college football game.

Per the band's Instagram post, developer Electronic Arts was inspired by AUMB's halftime performance at a 2023 game between the Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels, which featured a Metallica-themed light show.

"That's right, the same folks at EA who saw our [Metallica] Light Show said 'We need THAT energy,'" the post's caption reads. "So they came to Auburn to capture it firsthand."

Auburn's band won the 2023 Metallica Marching Band contest.

College Football 26 will be released to the general public on July 10.