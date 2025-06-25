Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports and Codemasters have published another major update for F1 25 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, giving AI drivers a bit of a boost at race starts. Cars controlled by the game haven't proven as challenging as players had hoped when the grid's lights go out -- not ideal, since the start is supposed to be one of the most intense moments of an entire race weekend. Better reactions and traction should help alleviate the issue in the future.

Similar to the previous update, patch 1.04 fixes specific tracks. This time, the track surface and lighting at Suzuka as well as the track surface at Miami are on the agenda. In terms of bug fixes, the My Team mode has been a major benefactor of the new patch. Issues that prevented players from approaching drivers for contract talks and that caused false cost cap graphs to be displayed have been corrected.

Decidedly smaller, but no less crucial in the eyes of an attentive fan, is a fix to Williams' sponsor decals, which now mirror their real placements on cars, driver suits, pit crew uniforms, pit lane and paddock area.

Here's the full list of changes made in the latest update: