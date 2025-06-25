EA Sports and Codemasters have published another major update for F1 25 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, giving AI drivers a bit of a boost at race starts. Cars controlled by the game haven't proven as challenging as players had hoped when the grid's lights go out -- not ideal, since the start is supposed to be one of the most intense moments of an entire race weekend. Better reactions and traction should help alleviate the issue in the future.
Similar to the previous update, patch 1.04 fixes specific tracks. This time, the track surface and lighting at Suzuka as well as the track surface at Miami are on the agenda. In terms of bug fixes, the My Team mode has been a major benefactor of the new patch. Issues that prevented players from approaching drivers for contract talks and that caused false cost cap graphs to be displayed have been corrected.
Decidedly smaller, but no less crucial in the eyes of an attentive fan, is a fix to Williams' sponsor decals, which now mirror their real placements on cars, driver suits, pit crew uniforms, pit lane and paddock area.
Here's the full list of changes made in the latest update:
AI race starts have been adjusted so they perform as competitively as expected.
Fixed an issue in My Team Career where, under certain circumstances, players couldn't approach any new drivers for contract talks after their first season.
Tire smoke, from skids and lock-ups, is not as thick as before and will now fade away quicker.
Fixed an issue in My Team Career where the previous season's Cost Cap graph could be shown, wrongly implying that it hadn't been reset at the start of the current season.
Updated the Driver Accolades to be correct up to the end of the 2024 season.
Fixed a small number of issues with the track surface at Miami.
Fixed a small number of issues with the track surface in Japan
Fixed an issue with the lighting in the team garages in Japan.
Improvements have been made to shadows across various tracks.
Updated Williams sponsors in various places to better reflect their real-life counterparts.
The Kick Sauber car in Time Trial now uses the correct driver number.
Fixed an issue where using a Rewind after the Safety Car had entered the pits could result in the Engineer talking about Safety Car window pit strategy.
Fixed an issue which could cause incorrect timing information to be given when requesting "Teammate Status" in the radio menu.
Updated the game intro sequence to use the official 2025 F1 Opening Titles music.
Fixed an issue in Braking Point where the Engineer could give updates about your target position too frequently.
Fixed an issue in Braking Point where some phone calls could be silent if the player declines an earlier call.
Fixed an issue to avoid drivers hired during Career no longer being assigned numbers 1 or 99.
Fixed an issue where players invited into Invitational lobbies could enter the race with different Simulation settings to the rest of the lobby.
Fixed an issue where applying a Licence Level restriction to an Invitational lobby wouldn't stop players with a lower licence from joining.
Fixed an issue in Multiplayer sessions where Spectators would see the "Caution" message flickering on-screen.
Fixed a number of minor issues with the placement and appearance of numbers and sponsors in the Decal Editor.
Fixed an issue where Force Feedback on some wheels would stop working when restarting a Time Trial session from the results screen.
Added Asetek Forte, La Prima, and Tony Kanaan wheelbase action map support based on existing Invicta action map (PC Only).
Improved the Tinnitus Relief Filter option in the Audio and Accessibility Settings so that the Frequency sound now starts lower and fades in gradually.
Thanks to player reports and stability telemetry, a number of issues that could cause the game to crash have been fixed.
Fixed an issue where using a Rewind after fixing a faulty DRS during a pit stop would cause the DRS to become broken again.
Various UI improvements.
Other general stability improvements.